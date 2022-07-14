Licking County communities ponder fireworks restrictions after state legalizes them

NEWARK — A new law allowed Ohioans to legally discharge fireworks on the Fourth of July weekend unless a community banned their use.

For some, it was a too much and they want local restrictions. For others, it was a chance to entertain their family, friends and neighbors like never before.

Newark, Heath, Granville, Johnstown and Pataskala have not approved any bans and are following the state law, which permits discharge of consumer fireworks on nine holidays. More than a dozen central Ohio cities and almost 80 cities statewide restricted their use before the holiday.

Newark City Council heard a couple complaints and the city is in the process of researching the issue to determine if any change is needed.

Mary Jo Ferrell, a Grant Street resident, told Newark City Council she is not happy with the results of the new law or the city's enforcement.

“We had people setting off commercial fireworks in the Newark Nazarene asphalt parking lot until midnight, so I want to know how to go about getting them banned," Ferrell said. "These people were letting off commercial fireworks like you’d see at Red, White and Boom. There’s houses around. Cars around. Animals and people around.

"I called the police and the police said they wouldn’t come, so I filed a report online. We had to medicate our dog twice to get her to calm down both nights. I looked up the law. No commercial fireworks. None.”

Rochelle Volen Smith, of Violet Court, said, “These days fireworks are happening all year round, not just at holidays. A lot of times it is commercial. Over the weekend, we had fireworks of incredible color all around us. It’s a bit much. I think we should call for some restraint.”

Consumer fireworks are generally weaker in explosive power than commercial grade fireworks used in professional displays, according to The Ohio Department of Commerce. Consumer fireworks include firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles and fountains.

State law does not allow discharge of aerial devices within 150 feet of spectators and non-aerial devices within 50 feet of spectators.

Distances for both aerial and non-aerial devices are increased for certain types of locations, such as hospitals, schools, healthcare and residential facilities, apartment and multi-tenant buildings, military installations and railroads Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or private school property

Newark Law Director Tricia Moore said nobody should be able to purchase commercial fireworks unless they have an exhibitor’s license. She said city officials will discuss what the response will be.

“One of the things we took into considerations was, as a prosecutor, I haven’t seen many fireworks citations come through my office," Moore said. "So, we wanted to see how this went since it really wasn’t enforced that much before. We have started a conversation about what we plan to do.”

Mayor Jeff Hall said it would be difficult to stop all the fireworks citywide, even with a ban.

“But, if we know where the biggest ones are, the ones you’re talking about, I don’t know," Hall said. "It’s possible. I was looking at the sky and there were a whole lot of big fireworks well beyond OSU Newark into the night. It seemed more than in the past. It seems like people may have misinterpreted the state law.”

Newark City Councilman Doug Marmie, R-6th Ward, said the city could not enforce a complete ban on fireworks.

“In my opinion, if the city of Newark comes out with something that says they’re definitely banned, the switchboards are just going to be lighting up," Marmie said. "Even though there’s things I feel we can do to possibly assist with it, to completely ban fireworks, I’m not in support of any legislation that’s not enforceable and I feel like that would be unenforceable.”

The mayors of Granville, Pataskala and Johnstown said they knew of no complaints or issues during the holiday weekend. Heath Mayor Mark Johns said one or two complaints reached him. The Licking County Sheriff's Office received four complaints.

Johns said Heath does not plan any restrictions beyond the new state law, but will discuss the issue during a City Council Safety Committee meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Heath Municipal Building.

Granville is considering the issue and could have more information in about a week, Mayor Melissa Hartfield said.

Pataskala Mayor Mike Compton said the city will continue to enforce the state law as best it can with two to three officers on the road covering 30 square miles.

"We'll enforce as best we can, especially if someone is getting stupid," Compton said. "If people complain they are afraid their house is going to catch fire or someone is intoxicated, we'll check it out. I think we'll still get some complaints, especially in tight (residential) quarters."

Legal fireworks days

Beginning July 1, unless limited by local laws, Ohioans can discharge consumer fireworks on the following dates and times:

July 3-5, and weekends immediately before and after, 4-11 p.m.

Labor Day weekend, 4-11 p.m.

Diwali 4-11 p.m.

New Year’s Eve, 4-11:59 p.m.

New Year’s Day, 12-1 a.m. and 4-11 p.m.

Chinese New Year, 4-11 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo, 4-11 p.m.

Memorial Day weekend, 4-11 p.m.

Juneteenth, 4-11 p.m.

Source: Ohio Department of Commerce

Fireworks restrictions

No persons under age 18 permitted to handle or discharge fireworks.

No persons under age 18 permitted within 150 feet of discharge point of aerial fireworks.

No persons can use fireworks while in possession or control of, or under the influence of, any intoxicating liquor, beer, or controlled substance.

Aerial devices cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators (including aerial shells, roman candles, cakes, and bottle rockets)

Non-aerial devices cannot be discharged within 50 feet of spectators (this includes fountains, firecrackers, and ground effect devices).

Separation distances for both aerial and non-aerial devices are increased for certain types of locations, such as hospitals, schools, healthcare and residential facilities, apartment and multi-tenant buildings, military installations and railroads

No person can store in excess of 125 pounds (net weight of pyrotechnic composition) of fireworks unless they have additional safety measures and safeguards in place for such storage

Fireworks cannot be discharged indoors

Fireworks cannot be aimed at or discharged toward any person or object (such as buildings).

Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or private school property

Fireworks cannot be discharged if drought conditions exist or in an area where a red flag warning is in place or other weather hazard exists