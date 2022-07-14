ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville Kiwanis thank all who made 2022 4th of July Celebration successful

By Lesa and Jerry Miller
The Kiwanis Club of Granville celebrated our 60th year in Granville and our 58th year of hosting Granville’s annual 4th of July Celebration. Four days of mostly perfect weather brought large crowds to downtown Granville to enjoy the Bates Amusement carnival rides, games of chance, fair food, and great entertainment.

Fireworks were held on Friday evening and a large crowd settled in at Wildwood Park to enjoy the popular Conspiracy Band, sponsored by the Granville Investment Group. After a brief rain storm, another fantastic Rozzi fireworks show, sponsored by the Granville Community Foundation, lit up the night sky.

Saturday and Sunday were highlighted by more rides, food, bingo and great musical entertainment. On Saturday evening Central Ohio’s legendary McGuffey Lane Band performed (sponsored in part by the Duchess Convenience Stores). On Sunday several Granville High School music groups took the stage and the evening concluded with Barefoot McCoy and Friends (sponsored by the Cherry Valley Hotel).

Monday was highlighted by Granville’s Annual 4th of July Parade. Thousands lined Broadway and were treated to the mile long parade, with bands, floats, horses and much, much more. The day also featured the Rotary Firecracker Five run, 4-H Band Concert, GRD Games for All Ages, the Patriotic Pet Contest.

This event is possible thanks to all of our financial sponsors, including Ross Granville Market, K-Ceps Auto Body and Service Center, Owens Corning, Coughlin Cars, Ron Kendle Team/Remax Town Center. Other major commercial supporters include Waste Away Systems, The Hope Timber Companies and Danr Electric.

The Village of Granville provides support for the annual celebration and a big thank you goes to Village Manager Herb Koehler, Police Chief Bill Caskey and Service Director Darren Willey. To the Granville Township Fire Department and Chief Curtis for their support and to the Granville Exempted School District for providing bleachers and a temporary home for Bates Amusement Company.

Finally, we would like to thank our fellow Kiwanis members, who spent countless hours planning and working to make this event happen. We are your neighbors in the yellow "Event Staff" shirts and we are honored to serve our community.

Lesa and Jerry Miller are co-chairs of the Kiwanis 4th of July Celebration.

