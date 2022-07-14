ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala housing development moving forward at former High Lands Golf Club

By Maria DeVito, Newark Advocate
A former Pataskala golf course is one step closer to becoming a house development.

The Pataskala Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval of rezoning the former High Lands Golf Club from agricultural to planned development district during the July 6 meeting. Commission member Stephanie Daugherty was absent.

The rezoning would clear the way for the a single family residential development called The Meadows at Highlands on the 160-acre property.

High Lands Golf Club, which closed in 2019, sold in December to AV Investment LLC. for $2.5 million.

The development, which would be in the Licking Heights Local Schools District, would have two full access points on Hollow Road SW and one emergency and maintenance-only access point on Alward Road SW.

According to plans submitted to the city, the development would include 32 lots that vary in size from 2-3 acres and more than 70 acres would remain as open space. A homeowners association would be created to care for the open space areas, said Joe Clase, of land-use planner Plan 4 Land, who submitted the rezoning application on behalf of AV Investment LLC, at a previous commission meeting.

The plan outlines that homes must be have a minimum of 2,500 square feet of finished living space, cannot use vinyl siding, must have rear or side facing garages and other specifics.

All eventual property owners will also be required to provide three trees either on their own lot or in a reserve area for total of 96 trees.

The development has been in the works since late last year, and Clase has been working with the city to address commission members' concerns.

The rezoning now goes to Pataskala City Council, either in late August or early September, said Scott Fulton, director of planning for Pataskala. The exact date was not known yet.

