Should the Augusta Commission move meetings later? Increased engagement, less media cited

Would later meetings get the public more engaged with the Augusta Commission? As the commission considers moving meetings from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., supporters say yes. But critics say the existing start times work fine.

"Over the last 3 to 5 years we've seen how important local politics is. You've seen how people need to be more engaged," said Augusta Commissioner Sean Frantom, who proposed the change. "I think it allows us to engage the younger generation (because) they can actually attend the commission meetings."

The current start times prevent children – whose programs the city might even fund – from ever being there, and draw questions from business leaders about why they aren't held in the mornings or evenings, as they are in neighboring counties, Frantom said.

Previously:Opponents tell commission it's time for a decision on Confederate monument

And:Pretrial conference this week for indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias

And a later start might keep the group from appearing on the evening news, he added.

"That's very important because all people see is what happens on the 5 or 6 o'clock news. Now we all know we agree 98% of the time up here, but they (TV news) are going to take a snippet of us arguing or having a heated debate and that's just not a reflection of this city."

Later meetings more equitable?

Later start times do help with citizen engagement, said Aunna Dennis, executive director for the watchdog group Common Cause Georgia, because they're less likely to overlap business and school hours.

"A later time frame is more equitable for folks to engage with the commission," she said. "A later time would make it more accessible for more people to join the meeting. (Two to four p.m. is) the time when school closes and people are picking up their children.” A later hour would also make online viewing easier. ”They can stream the meetings because they're not in their office hours."

Later times also would increase the opportunities for people to run for a commission seat, she said. "Usually when you're elected to office and you have another job, you have to take leave to go to the meetings," she said. "It gives more avenues where people can engage in the process for running for those seats."

Later starts, later ends?

Later start times would mean later ends, but since the commission resumed in-person meetings and several new commissioners took office this year, the meetings have grown shorter. With less discussion overall and many agenda items approved as a group, only one commission meeting this year has run more than two hours. The average length has been an hour and 23 minutes.

Frantom said the current commission as well as three commissioners-elect and the mayor-elect coming in in January will be able to "do our job on the front end" and "come in here and do the people's business in a way that we're prepared."

From June:Augusta mayor-elect Garnett Johnson carried to victory by south, west, downtown voters

Since 2013 the commission's regular meetings have been held at 2 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. The commission holds a closed-door legal meeting at 11 a.m. followed by commission committee meetings at 1 p.m. on the second and last Tuesdays. All the meetings are livestreamed and archived.

Frantom proposed starting the legal meeting start at 2 p.m., committee meetings at 4 p.m. and regular meetings at 5 p.m. The Administrative Services Committee voted Tuesday to send it to the full commission next week for a vote.

Not all in agreement

Commissioner Ben Hasan, who leaves office this year, said he doubted the later times would keep the commission off the news.

"We get in here, we get out, we get a lot of stuff done. We aren't ever going to be able to control what the media does. They're going to do it at 11 o'clock at night; they're going to run it at noon tomorrow."

Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight, whose father Grady Smith previously served on the commission, said the commission's 5 p.m. start times from 2010-2013 did not appear to increase participation at meetings.

The commission had moved the start time later for the stated purpose of accommodating Commissioner Matt Aitken's work schedule, then changed it back when he lost a bid reelection bid. At the time, committee meetings were held on Mondays.

"Years ago they tried this where they had meetings in the evenings and not many people showed up. So we'll just have to see what happens next week," McKnight said. "The time, it suits me and it suits a lot of other people that get to come out."

Later, earlier starts elsewhere

Commissioner John Clarke, who is retired, said 5 p.m. is when many are just getting off work and "have things to do" rather than attend commission meetings. Clarke questions whether public attendance at other counties’ evening meetings is any better.

North Augusta holds its city council meetings at 6 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month and its study sessions are held at the same hour the second and fourth Monday. The city also holds a “Public Power Hour” from 5:30 to 6 p.m. prior to its first meeting of the month.

In Columbia County, regular meetings begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays twice a month while committee meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. The Columbus-Muscogee Council meets at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. twice a month. Macon-Bibb meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month while the Savannah City Council meets at 2 p.m. every other Thursday.

In Atlanta, a city more than twice the size of Augusta at the center of a large metropolis, all committee and other meetings begin sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Atlanta's regular city council meetings start at 1 p.m.