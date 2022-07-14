Oconee Co BOE schedules hearings on millage rate

oconee county high school

The Oconee County School Board sets the dates for public hearings on the millage rate that will fund the recently adopted School District budget. They’re set for 9am and 6pm on July 25 and 5:30 on the afternoon of August 1 at School Board offices on School Street in Watkinsville.

From the Oconee Co School District website…

The Oconee County Board of Education has tentatively adopted a total millage rate of 16.25 mills, the lowest rate this century. Although the millage rate has tentatively decreased, Georgia law requires the 16.25 maintenance and operations millage rate to be advertised as a property tax increase. This is because the assessed value of existing property in Oconee County has increased since last year.

Public hearings are also required, and all citizens are invited to the hearings. The hearings will be held in the Board Room at 34 School Street, Watkinsville on July 25 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as August 1 at 5:30 p.m.

This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 16.25 mills, an increase of 1.45 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 14.80 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $450,000 is approximately $258.10, and the proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $425,000 is approximately $246.50.

The fiscal year 2023 budget for Oconee County Schools provides resources to accommodate a growing student population. The primary revenues to support the budget are state funding and the local tax digest.

Included in the approved budget are the following:

Salary improvements for all certified and classified staff – $2,290,000 $2,000 increase for certified staff - $1,825,000 3% increase for classified staff - $465,000

Nineteen additional staff positions due to growth in the areas of special education, regular education, and business services­ – $1,567,000

$20 per day increase for substitute teachers - $84,500

Step raises for all eligible staff – $800,000

Teacher retirement rate employer increase – $90,000

Fund balance maintained at 28.09% for future growth

The budget is 72% for direct instruction, 6% for instructional support, and 22% for support services.

For more information, please visit www.oconeeschools.org/budget.

