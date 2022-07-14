ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

Oconee Co BOE schedules hearings on millage rate

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJCnY_0gfFjCyi00
oconee county high school

The Oconee County School Board sets the dates for public hearings on the millage rate that will fund the recently adopted School District budget. They’re set for 9am and 6pm on July 25 and 5:30 on the afternoon of August 1 at School Board offices on School Street in Watkinsville.

From the Oconee Co School District website…

The Oconee County Board of Education has tentatively adopted a total millage rate of 16.25 mills, the lowest rate this century. Although the millage rate has tentatively decreased, Georgia law requires the 16.25 maintenance and operations millage rate to be advertised as a property tax increase. This is because the assessed value of existing property in Oconee County has increased since last year.

Public hearings are also required, and all citizens are invited to the hearings. The hearings will be held in the Board Room at 34 School Street, Watkinsville on July 25 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as August 1 at 5:30 p.m.

This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 16.25 mills, an increase of 1.45 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 14.80 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $450,000 is approximately $258.10, and the proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $425,000 is approximately $246.50.

The fiscal year 2023 budget for Oconee County Schools provides resources to accommodate a growing student population. The primary revenues to support the budget are state funding and the local tax digest.

Included in the approved budget are the following:

  • Salary improvements for all certified and classified staff – $2,290,000 $2,000 increase for certified staff - $1,825,000 3% increase for classified staff - $465,000
  • Nineteen additional staff positions due to growth in the areas of special education, regular education, and business services­ – $1,567,000
  • $20 per day increase for substitute teachers - $84,500
  • Step raises for all eligible staff – $800,000
  • Teacher retirement rate employer increase – $90,000
  • Fund balance maintained at 28.09% for future growth

The budget is 72% for direct instruction, 6% for instructional support, and 22% for support services.

For more information, please visit www.oconeeschools.org/budget.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

CCSD student registration begins today

The student registration that begins this morning in Athens continues through August 12: the Clarke County School District continues preparation for the start of the new school year. Classes begin August 3, the same days as the first day of classes in schools in Oconee County. From the CCSD website…
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

A-CC reimposes mask “mandate”

With coronavirus case counts climbing in Athens and around the state, City Hall says Athens’ mask mandate is one again in effect: it’s for public buildings and for private businesses that choose to opt in; businesses can opt out of requiring face coverings for customers in Athens. From...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Watkinsville Mayor, Council unveil plans for Rocket Field facelift

The City Council in Watkinsville has signed off on plans for a major facelift for the largest greenspace in Watkinsville: Rocket Field will get work that turns into more of a multi-use facility. Mayor Brian Brodrick says much of the funding is already in place, thanks to what he says is a public-private partnership, but he says more will be needed. Work is expected to start in the fall with completion by next spring.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watkinsville, GA
County
Oconee County, GA
Watkinsville, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Oconee County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
Red and Black

Athens reinstates county mask mandate

The Athens-Clarke County government has reinstated its county mask mandate following a COVID-19 data report from July 14, according to the county website. Based on criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 community level in Clarke County is “High.” The CDC community level is updated every Thursday by 8 p.m. There have been over 200 cases in the county over the last week, according to CDC data.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

LIST | First day of school for metro Atlanta and north Georgia districts

ATLANTA — The new school year is just around the corner, in some cases only a couple weeks away. Below, find a list of when metro Atlanta and north Georgia students return to the classroom. For a district-by-district alphabetical list, scroll further down:. July 29: Chattooga County Schools, Commerce...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The Conyers Housing Authority located at 1214 Summer Circle Conyers

The Conyers Housing Authority located at 1214 Summer Circle Conyers, GA 30012 is issuing a Request For Proposal (RFP) for legal services in regards to real estate sales & acquisitions. Conyers Housing Authority is looking for a qualified legal firm or qualified individual that has experience with Public Housing Authorities, Non-Profit Corporations, and knowledge of HUD (Housing of Urban Development) rules and regulations, to represent and advise Conyers Housing Authority. To request a copy of the RFP and respond as a proposer, please email or call Brooke Alessandrone, Operations Manager/Contracting Officer at 770-483-6975 Brooke@conyershousing.com. The RFP may also be found on our website, www.ConyersHousing.com. The deadline to submit a proposal for this RFP is Friday July, 29th, 2022. 928-75906 7/17 20 24 2022.
CONYERS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millage#Boe#Board Room#Oconee Co Boe#Oconee County Schools
nowhabersham.com

GDOT Awards $37.8 million for Northeast Georgia Construction Contracts

GAINESVILLE – The Department of Transportation for the State of Georgia awarded $37.8 million for five Northeast Georgia projects in Dawson, Barrow, Hall and Hart counties. The largest contract for Northeast Georgia was approximately $25.5 million awarded to CMES, Inc. for a reconstruction/rehabilitation project in Barrow County. The project will widen SR 211 from I-85 Northbound ramp terminals to north of Pinot Noir Drive.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett County mask mandate reinstated as Covid cases rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County is requiring all employees and strongly encouraging visitors to wear face masks or face coverings while inside county buildings and facilities effective July 18 in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers. Gwinnett County’s COVID-19 Community Level — which is determined by hospital bed usage,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Schools will not be extending meals at no cost this school year

Eligible families can apply for reduced price or free meals. Walton County School District is advising parents the the USDA has not given school districts the ability to extend meals at no cost for the upcoming school year so families will be required to either pay for meals or be determined eligible to receive free or reduced price meals.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

CDC Lists Athens-Clarke County at High Transmission Risk of COVID-19

Athens-Clarke County runs a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19 according to the CDC’s newest calculations. In the past week, the CDC documented 207 cases per 100,000 Athenians, attributing 5% of in-patient hospitalizations to COVID-19. At COVID-19’s current risk to the community, the CDC recommends that residents take...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
flagpole.com

The ACC Mask Mandate Is Back in Effect as COVID Cases Rise

Athens-Clarke County’s mask mandate kicked in again Friday as COVID-19 continues to spread. The ordinance, originally passed in April of 2020, was triggered when Clarke County moved from the “low” to “high” category on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level map when the CDC made its weekly update Thursday night.
CBS 46

Massive hole on I-75 in Marietta ‘fixed,’ lanes re-open

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The massive hole that opened on Interstate 75 south in Marietta on Saturday has been fixed, Marietta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Authorities are investigating after a giant hole in the middle of a Marietta highway opened Saturday evening. Officials say Interstate 75 southbound at...
MARIETTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia man gets 19-plus-year sentence for filing false returns

ATHENS — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 230 months in prison for charges related to his filing of dozens of fraudulent tax returns on behalf of multiple sham trusts. Marquet Mattox of Lilburn was convicted by a federal jury on Aug. 18, 2021, of wire fraud, false claims and theft of government funds. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, from 2016 to 2018 Mattox filed more than 30 fraudulent federal income tax returns with the IRS in the names of approximately 12 different trusts. On those returns, Mattox falsely reported that the trusts had withheld large amounts of taxes on purported interest income, thereby entitling the trusts to refunds.
CBS 46

Northeast Georgia Health System launches new care traffic control center

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - As health care seems to get more and more complicated, one Georgia health system is working to make patients’ experiences more seamless. It may look like a typical call center, but the work happening inside Northeast Georgia Health System’s Care Traffic Control is changing the patient experience. The operation is designed to ensure those needing care receive it without disruptions.
GAINESVILLE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

We may be masking up again soon

Even though many people in DeKalb County continue to wear a mask while indoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers DeKalb to be an area of low transmission for COVID-19 and therefore has not re-issued a recommendation for masks to be worn indoors. However, in both Cobb...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia COVID numbers

Community COVID transmission rates in Northeast Georgia, like much of the state, have been trending upward this summer. This week, eight of the 13 counties served by District 2 Public Health reported medium community level transmissibility. Dawson and Union counties are among those eight counties. They actually showed a decline in their numbers, dropping from ‘high’ to ‘medium’ transmissibility since the end of last month.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy