Elections Board sets Athens election calendar

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections has released an updated calendar in advance of November 8 elections, in which Athens voters will help fill legislative and congressional seats and cast ballots in races for Governor and US Senate.

From the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections…

-August 22-Earliest day to apply for an absentee ballot for November General Election

-September 20-Earliest day for registrar to mail an UOCAVA absentee ballot and Ranked choice ballot

-October 11-Earliest day for registrar to mail a regular absentee ballot (non-UOCAVA) for the November General Election

-October 11-Last day for a person to register and be eligible to vote in the November General and Runoff Election

-October 17-Advance (Absentee In-Person) Voting begins for the November General Election

-October 22 & 29-Mandatory Saturday voting

-October 28- Last day to submit absentee ballot application for the November General Election

-November 8-General Election (Polling precincts are open from 7am-7pm)

Contact the Elections Office if you have any questions at 706-613-3150

