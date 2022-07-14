ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Elections Board sets Athens election calendar

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfA2A_0gfFj1Ly00
(Joshua L. Jones)

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections has released an updated calendar in advance of November 8 elections, in which Athens voters will help fill legislative and congressional seats and cast ballots in races for Governor and US Senate.

From the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections…

-August 22-Earliest day to apply for an absentee ballot for November General Election

-September 20-Earliest day for registrar to mail an UOCAVA absentee ballot and Ranked choice ballot

-October 11-Earliest day for registrar to mail a regular absentee ballot (non-UOCAVA) for the November General Election

-October 11-Last day for a person to register and be eligible to vote in the November General and Runoff Election

-October 17-Advance (Absentee In-Person) Voting begins for the November General Election

-October 22 & 29-Mandatory Saturday voting

-October 28- Last day to submit absentee ballot application for the November General Election

-November 8-General Election (Polling precincts are open from 7am-7pm)

Contact the Elections Office if you have any questions at 706-613-3150

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WGAU

A-CC reimposes mask “mandate”

With coronavirus case counts climbing in Athens and around the state, City Hall says Athens’ mask mandate is one again in effect: it’s for public buildings and for private businesses that choose to opt in; businesses can opt out of requiring face coverings for customers in Athens. From...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

CCSD student registration begins today

The student registration that begins this morning in Athens continues through August 12: the Clarke County School District continues preparation for the start of the new school year. Classes begin August 3, the same days as the first day of classes in schools in Oconee County. From the CCSD website…
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Watkinsville Mayor, Council unveil plans for Rocket Field facelift

The City Council in Watkinsville has signed off on plans for a major facelift for the largest greenspace in Watkinsville: Rocket Field will get work that turns into more of a multi-use facility. Mayor Brian Brodrick says much of the funding is already in place, thanks to what he says is a public-private partnership, but he says more will be needed. Work is expected to start in the fall with completion by next spring.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Government
County
Clarke County, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Red and Black

Athens reinstates county mask mandate

The Athens-Clarke County government has reinstated its county mask mandate following a COVID-19 data report from July 14, according to the county website. Based on criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 community level in Clarke County is “High.” The CDC community level is updated every Thursday by 8 p.m. There have been over 200 cases in the county over the last week, according to CDC data.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County school taxes to increase, millage rate hearings planned

McDONOUGH — Henry County residents are set to pay more in school taxes in fiscal year 2023. The school system’s millage rate of 20 mills will not change; however, due to the increase in property values, 20.67% or $35.3 million more in taxes will be collected as compared to the previous year.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

The ACC Mask Mandate Is Back in Effect as COVID Cases Rise

Athens-Clarke County’s mask mandate kicked in again Friday as COVID-19 continues to spread. The ordinance, originally passed in April of 2020, was triggered when Clarke County moved from the “low” to “high” category on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level map when the CDC made its weekly update Thursday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Elections#Absentee Voting#Election Local#Absentee Ballot#Governor#Elections Board#Us Senate#Uocava#The Elections Office#Cox Media Group
CBS 46

Gwinnett County mask mandate reinstated as Covid cases rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County is requiring all employees and strongly encouraging visitors to wear face masks or face coverings while inside county buildings and facilities effective July 18 in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers. Gwinnett County’s COVID-19 Community Level — which is determined by hospital bed usage,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

CDC Lists Athens-Clarke County at High Transmission Risk of COVID-19

Athens-Clarke County runs a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19 according to the CDC’s newest calculations. In the past week, the CDC documented 207 cases per 100,000 Athenians, attributing 5% of in-patient hospitalizations to COVID-19. At COVID-19’s current risk to the community, the CDC recommends that residents take...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Hart Co Commissioner resigns after arrest on assault charges

Hart County Commissioner Ricky Carter has resigned. He and his son were arrested earlier this year, accused of assaulting the Commissioner’s brother-in-law. Carter announced his decision to step down in a letter to Governor Brian Kemp, who has responded by accepting Carter’s resignation. His resignation means a committee...
HART COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Albany Herald

Georgia man gets 19-plus-year sentence for filing false returns

ATHENS — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 230 months in prison for charges related to his filing of dozens of fraudulent tax returns on behalf of multiple sham trusts. Marquet Mattox of Lilburn was convicted by a federal jury on Aug. 18, 2021, of wire fraud, false claims and theft of government funds. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, from 2016 to 2018 Mattox filed more than 30 fraudulent federal income tax returns with the IRS in the names of approximately 12 different trusts. On those returns, Mattox falsely reported that the trusts had withheld large amounts of taxes on purported interest income, thereby entitling the trusts to refunds.
thechampionnewspaper.com

We may be masking up again soon

Even though many people in DeKalb County continue to wear a mask while indoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers DeKalb to be an area of low transmission for COVID-19 and therefore has not re-issued a recommendation for masks to be worn indoors. However, in both Cobb...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia COVID numbers

Community COVID transmission rates in Northeast Georgia, like much of the state, have been trending upward this summer. This week, eight of the 13 counties served by District 2 Public Health reported medium community level transmissibility. Dawson and Union counties are among those eight counties. They actually showed a decline in their numbers, dropping from ‘high’ to ‘medium’ transmissibility since the end of last month.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy