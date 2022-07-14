ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

3 things we’re hoping to learn from Georgia football players at 2022 SEC Media Days

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hy6AX_0gfFiywR00
Nolan Smith Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the Duke's Mayo Classic against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis) (Rob Davis)

We now know who will be representing Georgia next week at the 2022 SEC Media Days, as quarterback Stetson Bennett, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and center Sedrick Van Pran will be speaking for the Bulldogs.

It says a lot about these three that they were chosen for this role. Head coach Kirby Smart clearly sees all three as key leaders for the 2022 team, as this honor is usually reserved for those types.

We already know Smith and Van Pran are vocal leaders on the team, while Bennett spent much of the spring pushing himself to become more vocal as he is now firmly entrenched as the team’s starting quarterback.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Georgia football defender Marlin Dean no longer with the team

Georgia has undergone more roster attrition this summer, as defender Marlin Dean is no longer a member of the Georgia team. Anthony Dasher of UGAsports.com was the first to report this news. Neither Dean nor the school has made an official announcement on the matter, as Dean is still listed on Georgia’s 2022 roster.
ELBERTON, GA
WGAU

Missing Atlanta man found in Athens

An Atlanta man is safe and sound after being missing for several days. Paul Dillard, 84, was reported missing by his wife on Thursday. He had last been seen at the couple’s Cascade Rd SW. home at 11:30 a.m. His wife told Channel 2 just before 12 p.m. on...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
WGAU

CCSD student registration begins today

The student registration that begins this morning in Athens continues through August 12: the Clarke County School District continues preparation for the start of the new school year. Classes begin August 3, the same days as the first day of classes in schools in Oconee County. From the CCSD website…
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

A-CC reimposes mask “mandate”

With coronavirus case counts climbing in Athens and around the state, City Hall says Athens’ mask mandate is one again in effect: it’s for public buildings and for private businesses that choose to opt in; businesses can opt out of requiring face coverings for customers in Athens. From...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens police blotter includes fentanyl, meth, and a body in a truck

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an accused drug trafficker: suspect Cartavious Sanders is 30 years old, from Athens. Agents with the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force say he was caught with cocaine and upwards of two thousand doses of fentanyl during a raid at an apartment on Carriage Court in Athens. Police say 27 year-old Terinesha Wise was also arrested, caught with what the drug agents say was methamphetamine.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nolan Smith
WGAU

GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hall Co

A Hall County man is in the Hall County jail after an officer-involved shooting: deputies say they shot 34 year-old Randy Berry as he held a woman while armed with a hatchet, dousing her and himself with gas. Berry was shot and wounded, treated for his injuries, and then booked into the County lockup in Gainesville. His family says Berry suffers from mental illness.
WGAU

Watkinsville Mayor, Council unveil plans for Rocket Field facelift

The City Council in Watkinsville has signed off on plans for a major facelift for the largest greenspace in Watkinsville: Rocket Field will get work that turns into more of a multi-use facility. Mayor Brian Brodrick says much of the funding is already in place, thanks to what he says is a public-private partnership, but he says more will be needed. Work is expected to start in the fall with completion by next spring.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy