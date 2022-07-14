ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

The Dish: Palm Beach restaurants serve up ceviche, a refreshing seafood for summer

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Various Palm Beach restaurants this summer are featuring an uber-refreshing chilled seafood dish: ceviche.

Anchored by citrus-marinated fish and/or shellfish, the dish often features such other ingredients as herbs, chilies and finely diced vegetables and/or fruit. Marinating seafood in citrus in effect "cooks" it.

According to Nino La Spina, chef de cuisine at Florie’s at the Four Seasons Palm Beach (www.fourseasons.com/palmbeach), summer and ceviche’s “light, flavorful seafood” are “quintessential” partners.

“It’s no surprise that ceviche is one of our most popular menu items during this time of year,” he said.

Florie’s red snapper ceviche ($30) includes smoked leche de tigre (a citrus-based marinade), red onion, corn, pickled jalapenos, aji amarillo and cucumbers.

The Four Seasons’ Seaway restaurant has a vegetarian option. Its lychee ceviche ($19) includes Fresno pepper, cilantro, pineapple, shaved red onion and ginger.

Look for a daily ceviche special at Almond (www.almondrestauramt.com).

One of the most popular is Almond’s shrimp ceviche ($22) featuring Gulf shrimp, tomato, leche de tigre, avocado, red onion and cilantro, served with house-made tortilla chips.

At Buccan (www.buccanpalmbeach.com), chef-owner Clay Conley and his team currently are spotlighting red snapper ceviche ($21).

The snapper is blended with chiles, leche de tigre and sweet potato.

Elsewhere on the island, 4 to 8 p.m. happy hour at Meat Market (www.meatmarket.net) features a daily ceviche for around $9.

