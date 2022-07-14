ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

There's a massive housing shortage across the U.S. Here's how bad it is where you live

By Chris Arnold
wwno.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanielle and Colin Lloyd spent the past year trying to buy a house in Atlanta, which went about as you'd expect these days. "There is just nothing in this whole area, just nothing," says Danielle. The couple was looking for a place with at least a small yard and space for...

www.wwno.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

These are the 10 states with America's most stable housing markets

Rising mortgage rates, a reflection of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation, are roiling the U.S. housing market. Many forecasters now believe the market could cool considerably following years of explosive growth. Some states will fare better than others. Because companies seek locations where the housing situation will...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Boston, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Atlanta, GA
Fortune

A closer look at the 40 housing markets at risk of a 15% to 20% home price decline

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
Fortune

A housing bubble requires 3 elements. The 2022 housing market has hit 2

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In July 2006, the hit "MTV Cribs" returned for its 13th season. Unbeknownst to viewers, who were getting an inside look at pop singer Joey Fatone's home, that season premiere was airing just as the housing bubble was hitting its peak. Between 2000—the first year the show aired—and July 2006, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index jumped 84.6%. But the party was coming to an end. After hitting that peak reading in July 2006, the U.S. housing market began to slow. By 2008, it was in a full-blown housing bust. That bust was so deep that U.S. home prices wouldn't top their July 2006 reading again until January 2017.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Neighborhood With the Highest Rent in Every State

Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are […]
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Home#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

Rising inflation, a changing labor market, an ongoing pandemic, tax hikes, and climate change are but some of the significant challenges Americans face. Some cities nationwide are better able to address these issues, while others are behind. And Americans are abandoning cities that do not meet their needs.  The U.S. Census Bureau determined that in […]
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

6 Cities Where Rent Is Actually Affordable for the Average Income Earner (and 5 Where It’s Not)

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find affordable places to rent in cities across America, as the rise in rent prices continues to increase at a much faster rate than wages. According to a recent study conducted by Clever’s Real Estate Witch, from 1985 to 2020, rent prices increased 149%, while income grew just 35%. That means that rent prices have increased about four times faster than income during that time period.
HOUSE RENT
Fatherly

Map Shows Most People Can’t Afford A New Home In Their State

While everything is more expensive right now due to record inflation, the housing market, in particular, has skyrocketed in unaffordability over the past few years. This is due to a number of recent changes — i.e., the pandemic and the inflation and labor and supply shortages that came with it — and longer-brewing crises like low housing stock and flat wages. Many folks moved out of their major cities to greener pastures: lower-priced homes in suburban or rural locales. And although the housing market is beginning to cool, a map shows that affording a new home is really, really hard. Here’s what you need to know.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Housing
Newsweek

These U.S. Cities Have Seen the Biggest Hike in Rent Prices

As inflation, higher interest and mortgage rates, lack of supply and skyrocketing house prices combine to make the housing market a very unwelcoming place for new home buyers, things aren't looking any brighter for renters. Rent prices have increased sharply in the last few decades, with a surge of 149...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy