Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers whiff hard in opening 4-0 loss to Cleveland Guardians: Game thread replay

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Detroit Tigers (37-51) vs. Cleveland Guardians (43-44)

When: 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

First-pitch forecast: Low-70, mostly clear.

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Elvin Rodriguez (0-2, 11.51 ERA) vs Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (6-6, 3.47 ERA).

Lineup

1. Riley Greene (CF)

2. Victor Reyes (RF)

3. Harold Castro (SS)

4. Miguel Cabrera (DH)

5. Eric Haase (C)

6. Jeimer Candelario (3B)

7. Jonathan Schoop (2B)

8. Spencer Torkelson (1B)

9. Akil Baddoo (LF)

Game notes: After winning six in a row, the Tigers have lost five of six. The Kansas City Royals beat Tarik Skubal yesterday, scoring five runs (four earned) in his six innings pitched. Rodriguez is making his first appearance since June 10. His one solid start of his four this season was against the Guardians — he pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just two hits before departing with cramps.

McKenzie hasn't allowed a run in 13 innings this month and pitched well in his last matchup with the Tigers. Over 7⅔ innings on May 29, he gave up just two runs and four hits, but the Tigers won, 4-3.

The teams also play at 7:10 p.m. Friday, 4:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

Live updates

The Detroit Free Press

MLB draft 2022: Live updates as Detroit Tigers, others make first-round picks

Detroit Tigers are picking lower than usual but if you want to learn how to watch or follow what general manager Al Avila and Co. do in the 2022 MLB draft, you've come to the right place.  The draft starts at 7:10 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. The first and second rounds are Sunday along with two competitive balance and two compensatory rounds. Rounds 3-10 are set for Monday with the remaining picks Tuesday.  ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers pitchers Alex Faedo, Kyle Funkhouser to visit specialists for injuries

CLEVELAND — The injury bug bites again (and again). The Detroit Tigers have two right-handed pitchers — starter Alex Faedo and reliever Kyle Funkhouser — set to visit medical specialists for their injuries. Faedo has discomfort in his right hip, while Funkhouser has missed the entire season with reoccurring pain in his right latissimus dorsi and shoulder.
