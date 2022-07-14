ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

Today in History

By Matt Francis Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On July 14, 2004, the Senate scuttled a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage. (Forty-eight senators voted to advance the measure — 12 short of the 60 needed — and 50 voted to block it).

ON THIS DATE: In 1789, in an event symbolizing the start of the French Revolution, citizens of Paris stormed the Bastille prison and released the seven prisoners inside.

In 1798, Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the United States government.

In 1881, outlaw William H. Bonney Jr., alias “Billy the Kid,” was shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett in Fort Sumner in present-day New Mexico.

In 1912, American folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie (“This Land Is Your Land”) was born in Okemah, Oklahoma.

In 1933, all German political parties, except the Nazi Party, were outlawed.

In 1945, Italy formally declared war on Japan, its former Axis partner during World War II.

In 1976, Jimmy Carter won the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in New York.

In 1980, the Republican national convention opened in Detroit, where nominee-apparent Ronald Reagan told a welcoming rally he and his supporters were determined to “make America great again.”

In 2009, disgraced financier Bernard Madoff arrived at the Butner Federal Correctional Complex in North Carolina to begin serving a 150-year sentence for his massive Ponzi scheme. (Madoff died in prison in April 2021.)

In 2015, world powers and Iran struck a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

In 2016, terror struck Bastille Day celebrations in the French Riviera city of Nice (nees) as a large truck plowed into a festive crowd, killing 86 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State extremists; the driver was shot dead by police.

In 2020,researchers reported that the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems as scientists had hoped; the vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.

The federal government carried out its first execution in almost two decades, killing by lethal injection Daniel Lewis Lee, who’d been convicted of murdering an Arkansas family in a 1990s plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.

TEN YEARS AGO: A suicide bomber blew himself up among guests at a wedding hall in northern Afghanistan, killing 23 people, including a prominent ex-Uzbek warlord turned lawmaker who was the father of the bride.

FIVE YEARS AGO: A Russian-American lobbyist said he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump’s son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

Arab assailants opened fire from inside a major Jerusalem shrine, killing two Israeli policemen before being shot dead.

ONE YEAR AGO: The World Health Organization reported that COVID-19 deaths had climbed globally in the preceding week after nine straight weeks of declines; the setback triggered another round of restrictions.

The U.S. government reported that deaths from drug overdoses had soared to a record 93,000 in 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic; experts said lockdowns and other restrictions had isolated those with drug addictions and made treatment harder to get.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Actor Nancy Olson is 94. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 90. Actor Vincent Pastore is 76. Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 74. Rock musician Chris Cross (Ultravox) is 70. Actor Jerry Houser is 70. Actor-director Eric Laneuville is 70. Actor Stan Shaw is 70. Movie producer Scott Rudin is 64. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass is 62. Actor Jane Lynch is 62. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 61. Actor Matthew Fox is 56. Rock musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) is 56. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 56. Former child actor Missy Gold is 52. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 51. R&B singer Tameka Cottle (Xscape) is 47. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 47. Hip-hop musician “taboo” (Black Eyed Peas) is 47. Actor Scott Porter is 43. Actor/writer/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 37. Rock singer Dan Smith (Bastille) is 36. Actor Sara Canning (TV: “The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Rock singer Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) is 35.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

William Shatner’s Spouses: Meet His 4 Wives Over His Lifetime

“Loneliness is endemic to human beings,” William Shatner said in a 2021 interview with CBC Radio. “We are all essentially alone. As much as we are with other people, we are alone now. People who are religious say, ‘Well, there’s God. And God is with you and is the father figure.’ And I don’t happen to believe that. I envy those who do. I think we die, and our bodies are consumed, and we enter the universe.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available. The report was released Tuesday to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing five vulnerabilities. BitSight said it tried unsuccessfully for months — beginning in September, with CISA joining it in late April — to engage the manufacturer, Shenzen-based MiCODUS, in discussion addressing the vulnerabilities. The Associated Press telephoned and emailed the company but got no response. A person who answered a phone number listed on its website was unable to respond in English.
TECHNOLOGY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
245
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy