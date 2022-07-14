ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Macklemore Teases ‘Special’ Collaboration With Tones And I

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Macklemore’s long-rumored collaboration with Tones And I is apparently in the can, and we now know what it sounds like.

The Grammy-winning rapper shared a snippet on social media, with the music man looking particularly pleased with himself as he tested the cut on his car’s sound system. “Can you guess who’s singing on the hook,” he writes.

It is, of course, Toni Watson, better known as Tones And I, who can be heard singing “I’m on fire,” and pumping up the song with the empowering line, “You can’t take my voice from me. I will rise up.”

The Australian singer and songwriter, who had a monster hit with 2019’s “Dance Monkey,” is a huge fan of Macklemore, as is much of her homeland. Almost a decade ago, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” came in at No. 1 on the fan-voted triple j Hottest 100 countdown.

In a followup post, Tones revealed that “ Chant ” would be out “real soon.” The song is “special” she continues.

Tones teased the forthcoming release last September with an Instagram post of the pair posing in the studio, and gave an update in January during an interview with triple j.

“This year I might be finally releasing a song with my favorite artist – Macklemore,” Tones explained .

“It’s been a long time coming since he first surprised me in Seattle in 2019,” she continued. “He wanted me to record vocals on a track we’re doing together so I had to do that in person.”

There’s no word yet on a release date, though in that interview earlier in the year, Tones confessed, “I’ve already started this next album that’s coming out in August; it’s very different.”

Tones’ sophomore album is the followup to Welcome to the Madhouse , which hit No. 1 in Australia after its July 2021 release, and featured her followup hit “Fly Away,” which peaked at No. 11 in the U.K.

The record-smashing “Dance Monkey” appeared on Tones’ 2019 EP The Kids Are Coming .

That viral hit dominated sales charts for months, including Australia where it held top spot for an all-time record 24 weeks. “Dance Monkey” also reigned over the U.K. list for 11 weeks, a record for a solo female artist; it cracked the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100; led charts in some 30 territories, and is recognized as the No. 3 most-streamed song on Spotify.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Ciara – “Jump”

Just a few days ago, Ciara announced a new record deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records in partnership with her label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Through this new partnership, the pop titan and dancer is set to release her eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks. Today, we’re getting her first new single since 2020’s “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean. The new track is called “Jump,” and Ciara will share its music video tomorrow at 12pm ET.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Beyoncé’s new single ‘Break My Soul’

The first single from Beyoncé‘s upcoming new album ‘RENAISSANCE’, ‘Break My Soul’, has been released. The pop icon announced last week that she would be releasing her seventh solo album – the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed ‘Lemonade’ – on July 29.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macklemore
Person
Ryan Lewis
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Toni Watson
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Tones And I#Australian
Billboard

SZA Reveals She’s Collaborating With Doja Cat Again

Click here to read the full article. SZA spilled the tea at Mad Cool Festival on Sunday (July 10) that she’s teaming up once again with Doja Cat for the pair’s new collaboration, “Shirt.” “Want to know a secret? You all want to know who’s on this song? It’ll be like our secret, right?” the “I Hate U” singer asked the packed crowd during her set in Madrid, Spain. “The hint is we already have a song together. Her name starts with a ‘D’ and it rhymes with Soulja.” The previous song SZA referred to was, of course, “Kiss Me More” off...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Tries To Blend In Wearing Sweats At Rolling Loud Portugal To Cheer On ASAP Rocky: Watch

Rihanna gave some eagle-eyed fans a treat when she appeared at her baby daddy A$AP Rocky’s show incognito — but wasn’t undercover enough to stop from being spotted! The “Umbrella” singer, 34, tried to blend in with the crowd at the Rolling Loud concert in Portugal on July 7 when an attendee recognized the global icon (who wouldn’t!) and began filming. In the viral clip (below), Rihanna, who welcomed a son with A$AP in May, rocks a head wrap and an oversized jersey with matching pants as she gives a slight wave to the onlookers.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nick Cannon Reveals Whether He’d Get Back Together With ‘Fantasy Love’ Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey‘s relationship may have ended in 2014, but the comedian revealed that he will always have love for his ex. During a Tuesday (July 12) appearance on The Hot Tee Talk Show, Cannon shared how he feels about the “Obsessed” singer after all this time, and said that he is more than willing to get back together with her — should he ever have the chance.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Demi Lovato Says ‘Holy Fvck’ ‘Takes Me Back To My Roots’ & Unveils Tracklist

Click here to read the full article. Demi Lovato‘s full transformation from pop star to punk rocker is nearly complete. Just a little over a month out from the release of Holy Fvck, the 29-year-old vocalist’s first exclusively punk album, Lovato unveiled its full tracklist Thursday (July 14) and shared a couple emotional remarks on what this new chapter has meant to them. Posting two photos — one of Lovato illuminated by just a streak of light and one of Holy Fvck‘s back cover — the Grammy nominee confirmed that the Aug. 19-slated album runs 16 tracks, including a collaboration with...
MUSIC
Billboard

Zendaya Needed Stitches for the First Time After Kitchen Accident: ‘This Is Why I Don’t Cook’

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya can sing, act, dance, write and produce. But when it comes to cooking, things get a little dicey. In a Wednesday (July 13) series of Instagram stories, the 25-year-old Euphoria star revealed she cut her finger in the kitchen so deeply, she had to get stitches for the first time in her life. First posting a photo of her index finger — wrapped in a bandage with some blood soaking through — Zendaya wrote, “See now…this is why I don’t cook.” She then shared a photo from what looks like the emergency room, where the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Top 15 BTS Collaborations of All Time

BTS’ Billboard 200-topping album Proof honored the group’s first nine years together and offered fans a moment to look back on all the music the South Korean superstars have released. Throughout their time, the band has also teamed up with some of the world’s most prominent musicians for numerous beloved collaborations — enough to warrant their own anthology. In doing so, BTS made a point to pair with and rise up alongside fellow artists they respect.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Demi Lovato Evokes Old School Pop-Punk in ‘Substance’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Demi Lovato has dropped a raucous new single, “Substance.” The anthemic pop-punk number is the second track off their forthcoming eighth studio LP, Holy Fvck, out Aug. 19 via Island Records. The song arrived with a video directed by Cody Critcheloe that nods to late ’90s and early ’00s pop-punk music videos. In the clip, Lovato stomps into a board meeting, joins some pals at a diner, and gets wild at a house party. The video ends with an appearance on a red carpet that features a cameo from Paris Hilton. “Substance” was written by...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kate Bush Notches Fifth Week Atop Australia’s Chart With ‘Running Up That Hill’

Click here to read the full article. Kate Bush extends her reign over Australia’s singles chart with “Running Up That Hill,” which logs a third week at No. 1 and fifth in total. Bush and Australia, it would seem, have a tight, mutual bond. Brisbane’s Pub Choir is going viral with its cover of Bush’s 1985 hit, which caught the attention of its creator. Its singers are buzzing off an email received by the choir’s founder and director Astrid Jorgensen, in which Bush responds, “I’ve been so busy that I’ve only just had the chance to watch you all singing RUTH. It’s...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kelly Rowland Reacts Angrily to Video of Muppet Appearing to Ignore 2 Black Girls at Sesame Place

Click here to read the full article. No, no, no! Kelly Rowland is mad, and she’s speaking out. After a video in which it appears the Sesame Street character Rosita ignores two little Black girls at Sesame Place went viral, the Destiny’s Child singer is sharing her ire. Rowland first reshared the clip to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (July 17), and wrote, “OH HELL NAWWW!!” In her following Stories, she shared a video message captioned, “TF! This just made me so mad!” “OK, so had that been me, that whole parade would’ve been in flames,” Rowland says angrily in her clip....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Why Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Vegas Wedding Was ‘Exactly What We Wanted’: Read J. Lo’s Personal Letter

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez — aka Jennifer Affleck, as of this weekend — penned a long letter to fans that highlighted all the sweet, personal details about her wedding to Ben Affleck. The couple were previously engaged all the way back in 2002. They rekindled their romance many years later in 2021, got engaged again this year and were married in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony Saturday night (July 16). Lopez confirmed their nuptials and opened up about the romantic, special moment that was a long time coming in a letter to fans subscribed to her “On...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy