Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout Saturday night as temperatures cool to the lower 70's. Lightning and some strong downpours will be possible. Tomorrow: Showers and storms will become more widespread by Sunday morning aiding in diminishing short term drought conditions. Areas east of highway 63 will see greatest rainfall totals between 0.5"-1". Winds return out of the north tomorrow helping cool temperatures into the mid-80's.

