Talk About Clyde: Community leaders visit Bellefontaine for revitalization ideas

A group of Clyde and Sandusky County leaders visited Bellefontaine on July 6 to observe and learn how that city had revitalized its downtown business section by kick-starting renovations and attracting new businesses.

“We wanted to go down and learn what they did and to facilitate with Clydescope,” said Justin LaBenne, Clyde’s new city manager, “the goal is economic — the need to fill space to generate revenue. Hopefully the tour sells it all, which was the purpose of the tour. I was definitely happy with it.”

LaBenne noted that about 70% of business owners were females, as were the architects who worked on the buildings. “This is what it takes, to get the women involved,” he said.

LaBenne said the tour was good and all learned a lot. “We’ve got a big push to turn things around here in the next five years. We’re focused on getting our downtown kick started.”

“I think we were impressed,” said Katelyn Clapp, president of Clydescope Development Economic Corporation. “They (Bellefontaine) have done it without government assistance. We wanted to gather different ideas from them.”

“It was a fantastic trip," said Bill Brown, director of Clydescope, “very, very eye-opening. There’s lots of (similar) opportunities there for Clyde.” He recalled when he was a city councilman in the 1980s and 1990s when people told him they didn’t want Clyde to change.

“We have to be forward thinking and look to the future,” he said. “We can still be the same people and the same town. The next five years should be exciting.”

City leaders among those on Bellefontaine tour

Also touring Bellefontaine were Brent Stanley, mayor; Chris Shay, vice mayor; Councilman Scott Black, Frank Weasner, new city finance director; LaBenne, and representatives from Sandusky County Economic Development.

The tour was organized through Small Nation, an independent team of people who revitalized Bellefontaine in the past few years, working with individual new businesses from start to finish and locating compatible businesses next to each other. Their goal is to help small towns, businesses and investors to learn how to turn things around for their benefit.

Last year a group from Clyde had toured Tiffin to see how they had revitalized their downtown, at the suggestion of State Sen. Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin).

A group from Small Nation from Bellefontaine will tour Clyde in the near future to make an assessment and offer suggestions toward improving our downtown.

New city manager is settling in

LaBenne is getting settled in as city manager and has seen that Paul Fiser, Clyde's recently retired city manager, was hired as a new city service director immediately following his retirement earlier this year.

He said Fiser is invaluable for his knowledge of infrastructure work and grant writing, stating that Fiser has brought in $715,000 in grants to the city.

New banners going up in downtown

New banners of Clyde veterans have just been hung downtown. There are two hanging periods. Round One will be from early July through early September, and Round Two will be early September through early November. Each round will have 32 banners.

Orders are still being taken for anyone who would like to purchase a banner for hanging. There are only 32 spots left, so don't delay if you would like to purchase a banner. The cost per banner is $120.

Only digital submissions of photographs are accepted. If one scans the photo to be submitted by email, please make sure you are not scanning any photograph smaller than an 8x10" and the resolution is at least 300 dpi. If one brings the photograph to the museum during open hours on Thursdays and Saturdays, someone can scan it.

Call 419-547-7946 to request an application and letter by email or stop into the museum to fill out an application. It would be better to drop into the museum to fill out the application and have your photo scanned. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The museum is at 124 W. Buckeye St. in the old Episcopal Church across from the post office.

