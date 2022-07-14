ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Fremont Community Teen Theatre brings 'Les Miserables' to stage

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
FREMONT — After a Monday dress rehearsal for family friends, Fremont Community Teen Theatre will put on four performances of "Les Misérables School Edition" with the first show kicking off Thursday night.

Sarah Stamm, one of the show's directors, said the teen theatre exists within Fremont Community Theater.

Stamm said teens who are members of the group met and discussed which production they'd like to do this summer.

"This was the most voted on that they wanted to do," she said.

'Les Misérables' adapted for high school performers

According to the FCT, "Les Misérables School Edition" has been adapted for high school performers.

Set in 19th century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment.

He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways.

Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean's adopted daughter.

Stamm said Monday's dress rehearsal went well.

"It's almost entirely singing. They learned all the music within the first two weeks," Stamm said of the show's 24 cast members.

Fremont Community Teen Theatre auditions were held in May

Auditions were held in May, with cast members starting rehearsals after the last FCT performance of "The Wizard of Oz."

Performances begin Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Fremont Community Theater, 1515 Dickinson St. Additional shows are scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved by visiting the theater's online ticketing website, bit.ly/3xZQ14X, or purchasing tickets at the door.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors or military, and $8 for students (grade 12 and under).

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

