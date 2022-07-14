Just Older Youths: Events, resources for seniors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Mecosta Free Fair wrapped up its season with the annual night of destruction. Over 100 cars competed in Saturday’s event, giving fans hours of beating and banging around the short dirt oval that had been created overnight after Friday’s tractor pull was canceled due to rain. Starting with kid's power wheels and ending with the mini-van demo derby, fans were able to experience over 10 events.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO