An Atlanta developer has big plans for former DEC property in Hudson

By Jesse Collings, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago

HUDSON — The Reed Road property that was built more than 40 years ago to house the former Digital Equipment Corp. — and is currently owned by chipmaking giant Intel Corp. — may soon be demolished and replaced by a massive distribution center, as part of a proposal made by an Atlanta real estate developer.

Hudson Planning Director Kristina Johnson told the Daily News that Portman Industrial is in discussions with Intel to purchase the 75 Reed Road campus.

Portman said it plans to demolish the existing office buildings on the property, then replace them with a massive warehouse and distribution center that could exceed 1 million square feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bwdm_0gfFhyye00

"I believe right now they are in the process of purchasing the property — the sale is not complete yet," Johnson said. "Portman has to secure a lot of permits with the town and the state before they can build."

Portman must submit a site plan review for Hudson officials to review, and get the green light following traffic, noise and environmental studies of the potential impact the building would have on the location. Portman would also need significant clearance from the state, including an emissions review and an in-direct highway access permit, due to the distribution center's proximity to Washington Street (Route 85), a state road.

Johnson, who is also Framingham's Planning Board chair, said any studies conducted on the property will be done using the "highest intensity use" that could be possible on the site. The building would be one of the largest of its type in Massachusetts.

"It's a pretty significant development for Hudson, there hasn't been anything like this before," Johnson said.

The Intel property, which covers 148 acres, is zoned for industrial use. One of the remaining buildings is 352,000 square feet, while the second is 313,000 square feet. The property was last assessed at $22 million — $8 million for the land and $14 million for the buildings.

Historic high-tech site

The property was a key player in the state's high-tech boom of the 1980s, dubbed by many as the "Massachusetts Miracle."

The site was originally developed in 1979, on property that used to be an orchard. It was constructed for Digital Equipment Corp., containing two office buildings and a manufacturing plant. The manufacturing plant built microprocessors, which were considered among the most sophisticated technology in the world at the time, according The Register, a tech news publication.

DEC, as Digital was known, was the world's second-biggest manufacturer of computers, behind only IBM, during the 1980s, according to the Boston Globe. Headquartered at Maynard's Clock Tower Place, it was the state's largest private employer as late as 1989.

However, the company found itself outpaced by rivals in the 1990s and was eventually sold for $9 billion to Compaq Computer Corp. in 1998. The Hudson property ended up being controlled by Intel, following a legal settlement over copyright infringements. Intel continued using the manufacturing building until 2013, then demolished it two years later.

The company still owns the two office buildings, which are set to be demolished as part of the plan from Portman. Johnson said her understanding is that currently the buildings are not currently being used because Intel employees are still working remotely, and that the company plans to move its Hudson employees to another location once the property is sold.

Intel officials couldn't be reached for comment.

Johnson said the town does not have a definitive timetable for when the property sale would be complete.

