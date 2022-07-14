Hyme is the heart and soul of Post 11 baseball team

LANCASTER — Lancaster Post 11 catcher Ethan Hyme eats, sleeps, and breathes baseball. It’s in his blood and, while playing almost every day may be a grind to some, he can’t wait to get to the ballpark and play another game.

Hyme, a 2021 Fairfield Union graduate, is the heart and soul of the Post 11 American Legion baseball team. His leadership qualities are unquestionable, and his upbeat personality is contagious.

“Ethan is a natural leader, and the thing I admire about him is he sets a strong example for work ethic for all of our guys,” Post 11 coach Dana Rowland said. “He has been struggling at the plate a little bit, so what does he do? Every night after practice or a game, he is grinding and works on his swing. I’ve seen him trying to change things to get better.

“He gives everything he has when he is on the field. He truly enjoys the game. He enjoys every part of it and plays the game hard whether we are winning or losing. That is a constant with him, and guys feed off that.”

Hyme could have played for other travel teams, but instead chose to continue to play for his hometown team.

“It felt like playing for Post 11 was real baseball, and it wasn’t a case where you just show up with a different team every weekend,” Hyme said. “It had some structure that I liked. It was almost like a job and that’s my favorite part of the game because I love it so much.

“I wish we played every day because I don’t think it is that tough because this is my favorite thing to do. I like to wake up in the morning and play baseball. I don’t like to wake up and play video games. For some guys, it might be a little difficult playing so many games, but that’s why I’m here.”

Post 11 has had an up-and-down season but seems to be playing its best at the right time as the district tournament begins next week. The team has hopes of qualifying for the American Legion state tournament.

Post 11 had an eight-game winning streak and won the Lancaster Classic tournament before losing three in a row in the Buckeye Elite Tournament last weekend. The team rebounded nicely with back-to-back wins in bracket play before falling short in the semifinals.

Hyme has a commanding presence about him, which bodes well in leading the way for the younger players. He is an outstanding defensive catcher and has contributed well at the plate.

He has a .327 batting average and leads the team with a .636 slugging percentage. He has scored 25 runs, hit five doubles, four home runs and has 15 RBIs. He has also walked 18 times and has a team-leading .558 on-base percentage.

“I learn something new every year about being a leader,” Hyme said. “With this being my third year on the team, there is always something new you have to deal with, as far as the younger players go. But it is still my team and I still love them. I think they are teaching me the most this year to be a leader more than any other year in the past.

“I just love playing for this team and playing for Post 11. We play at a beautiful ballpark at Beavers Field, which is why I tried to get as many guys as possible to come to play for Post 11. We have a solid team, and we are continuing to get better, which is all you can ask for at this point in the season.”

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.