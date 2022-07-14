ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southborough, MA

Southborough board extends acting police chief's appointment to Oct. 1

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago

SOUTHBOROUGH — The Select Board has extended Ryan Newell's appointment as acting police chief through Oct. 1.

The move was made during Tuesday's meeting, and was approved unanimously without discussion.

Southborough Police Chief Kenneth Paulhus resigns

Newell, a 20-year veteran of the force, has been acting chief since the end of February, when former Police Chief Kenneth Paulhus was put on administrative leave. He resigned on May 31.

No reason has been given for either the leave or the resignation.

The Select Board last month announced that it planned to hire Paulhus' replacement from within the department, rather than conducting an outside search.

Southborough has 17 full-time police officers.

Lt. Ryan Newell named acting police chief in Southborough

Job requirements, as approved by the board, include that the new chief must have a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, public administration or a related field, with a master's degree preferred. The candidate also must have at least 10 years of experience as a police officer and have worked in at least three different functions within the department, including at least the past five years in a command position.

The Select Board was scheduled to discuss on Tuesday which police chief search assessment center to use in its internal search, but members pushed that back until a special meeting on Monday.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

IN THIS ARTICLE
