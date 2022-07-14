Dems, GOP clash on land withdrawal

Minnesota U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber asked Minnesota Fourth District U.S. Congresswoman Betty McCollum if she would joint him in a bipartisan letter to the Biden administration to halt a withdrawal of about 225,378 acres of federal land within the Superior National Forest outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness to protect taconite mining.

McCollum said no.

“I will not halt the withdrawal to protect taconite,” McCollum said. “But I will join you in a letter to protect taconite.”

The pointed exchange was just one in a series of sharp Democrat vs. Republican discussions during a House Natural Resources full committee meeting Wednesday on McCollum's bill.

McCollum's bill, HR 2794, would withdraw the land outside the Boundary Waters from mining.

Democrats on the committee supported moving ahead with the bill to the full House.

Republicans on the committee oppose the bill.

Members of the committee for more than seven hours argued about the value of mining to the economy, jobs, schools, the nation's national security, protection of the Boundary Waters, and importing critical minerals mined by child labor.

Stauber offered a number of amendments to the bill.

Every amendment offered by Stauber was shot down by the Democratic majority on the committee.

“Minnesota's mineral wealth is unparalleled,” Stauber said. “We face almost weekly attacks against mining from House Democrats and their standard bearer, Joe Biden. This is no longer just about precious metals. The administrative withdrawal contains an outright ban on taconite mining along with clean energy minerals like copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metals.

Democrats on the committee said protecting special places like the Boundary Waters is important to protect now and for future generations.

McCollum said studies show that 93 percent of copper, nickel, platinum group mines fail.

“Nineteen scientific studies looked at it and said, 'Too much of a risk',” McCollum said. “Folks, this has gotten to be a partisan issue. A full 20 percent of the fresh water in our entire National Forest system is found in the water intensive habitat of the Superior National Forest. Are we willing to take a risk when 93 percent of these mines fail?

An environmental assessment on the proposed land withdrawal within the Superior National Forest in the Rainy River Watershed was recently released by the U.S. Forest Service.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland could for 20 years ban mining on the federal land.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican from Wisconsin, pressed McCollum to look at other copper-nickel mines such as the Eagle Mine in Michigan or Flambeau Mine in Wisconsin.

But McCollum repeated that 93 percent of copper, nickel mines fail.

“There is no safe mine operating anywhere,” McCollum said.

Pressed further by Tiffany, McCollum said she'd consider looking at a mine.

“Show me a mine and I'll take a look at it.”

Stauber repeatedly asked why Democrats will not allow a full blown Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to be completed on the Twin Metals Minnesota copper, nickel, and platinum group metals project.

“I've asked several times why won't we allow an EIS for this project-specific mine plan operation like we do everywhere else?” Why don't we follow the process, the environmental impact statement, the highest process we have? Why don't we follow that? Why are you reluctant to have the study go forward? Can anybody answer that?

There was no response to Stauber's question.

Republicans said mining would not occur within the Boundary Waters and that mining America's resources is needed for consumers, the economy and national security.

Mining is prohibited within the BWCA.

“There is not mining proposed in the BWCA,” U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, ranking Republican member on the committee said. “Nobody is proposing that. We just want to look at the part of the forest where mining was to be allowed”

Stauber said there continues to be perception that mining would occur within the Boundary Waters.

“There will be no mining in the Boundary Waters or in the buffer zone around the Boundary Waters,” Stauber said. “That’s what was agreed to when the wilderness was brought forward. And that's what Congressman (Jim) Oberstar agreed to. There's been this rumor and spreading of misinformation about mining in northeastern Minnesota and in the working Superior National Forest. What we have to do is make people understand there will be no mining in the Boundary Waters or the buffer zone around it.”

Northern Minnesota is blessed with vast mineral deposits of nickel, cobalt and other essential minerals needed for cell phones and renewable product inputs, U.S. Rep. Lauren Bobert (R) Colorado said.

But Democrats are stonewalling mineral development, she said.

“Bills like this are parts of the same old Democrat playbook and exactly why the U.S. is import dependent for our mineral resources,” Bobert said. “Here's how it works. The left turns off the spigot for our country and says we need to reach impossible high targets of greenhouse gas reduction in a short time frame. But rather than helping to increase domestic energy production, it chooses to enrich other countries and the disgusting human rights abuses which we know to be true.”

Two other Republicans on the committee took issue with the bill and Biden administration energy policies.

“The world is going to suffer because of the policies put forward in legislation like this,” U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R) Arkansas, said.

“You can't mine anywhere,” Tiffany said. “Every single one of these mining projects that come forward you have to fight. You just don't want mining in America.”

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves (R) Louisiana said gasoline, natural gas and electricity prices are already skyrocketing.

Opposing domestic critical mineral development will exacerbate energy problems and cause global emissions to go up, he said.

“This is the church of climatology we are watching right now,” Graves said. “This is crazy. You are elected to represent the people. Eighty-seven percent of people say this country is headed in the wrong direction and we're sitting here talking about shutting down energy production. As you sit here and shut down domestic oil and gas production and make it more expensive and regulate, it's passed onto consumers. And now you are doing the same thing to renewable energy.”

McCollum cited water as a critical, life-sustaining resource and said water in the Rainy River Watershed would flow north through the Boundary Waters and into Voyageurs National Park and Quetico Provincial Park in Canada.

Even though there would no mining in the Boundary Waters, any polluted water flowing through the Rainy River Watershed would damage other waterways, she said.

“There is no room for error,” McCollum said. “Once it is damaged, once it is destroyed, it is destroyed forever. There are some places that the risk is to precious to mine and water needs to be protected.”