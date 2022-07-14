ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Advocates say House's prison moratorium plan is superior to Senate's

By Chris Lisinski
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago

BOSTON — Warning that the Senate's approach "falls short" of a goal to rein in prison and jail expansions, a wide array of criminal justice reform and civil rights advocates are urging legislative negotiators to adopt the House's version of a correctional facility construction moratorium.

Representatives from 75 groups signed a June 30 letter to lawmakers describing the House proposal as a stronger, more impactful temporary ban that would give Massachusetts "a window of time" to implement additional criminal justice reform measures.

They criticized the Senate's decision to carve out exceptions from the five-year moratorium that would allow public agencies to convert, renovate or repair a dormant correctional facility to transfer incarcerated people from a prison or jail that is closing or needs emergency repairs.

"The Senate language falls short of the protections needed to prevent any expansion of jails and prisons, even temporarily," advocates wrote. "The exceptions embedded in the Senate language are overbroad and undermine the intention of the legislation by explicitly allowing facility expansion. The Senate language also fails to restrict jail construction in any way. By contrast, the House language allows for any necessary repairs while still preventing new jail and prison construction and expansion."

Groups that signed the letter include Families for Justice as Healing, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, Jane Doe Inc. and Act on Mass.

Both legislative branches included language imposing a five-year pause on correctional facility construction in their versions of a roughly $5 billion general government bond bill that would fund major investments in state buildings, public higher education campuses, the judiciary and other public-sector infrastructure.

Baker administration deputies have warned the moratorium language would limit their ability to "meet the evolving demands of the inmate population" amid a stretch of declining incarceration.

