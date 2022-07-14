ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

How hot is the real estate market near Ellwood City? Home sale prices rise to $148K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038nD8_0gfFhnVt00

The median sales price for a single-family home sold in Lawrence County during April was $148,000. That's an increase of 19.4% compared with April 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, single-family home prices just began rising. April prices are up from $130,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold fell by 5.5% from a year earlier. A total of 86 houses were sold countywide during April. During the same period a year earlier, 91 single-family homes were sold.

Beaver County's median sales price for a single-family home was $188,000, up 26.6% from a year earlier. On a year-over-year basis, prices just began rising. Some 140 houses were sold in April, up 2.9% from a year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

How hot is Lawrence County's real estate market in Pennsylvania?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Lawrence County the top 10% of the properties sold for at least $320,000, up 27% from a year before.

In April, no properties sold for $1 million or more.

In Beaver County the top 10% of the properties sold for at least $350,000, up 6.4% from a year before.

Pennsylvania's median single-family home sales price was $251,000 in April, up 9.1% from a year earlier. The state reported 8,374 single-family homes sold, down 2.8% from a year earlier.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, vehicles, Ford 9N tractor, tools, antiques, furniture, and misc.

PARCEL #1: 8.44 +/- Acres Located @ 661 New Castle Road, Slippery Rock, Pa., w/ Beautiful 2028 sq ft Ready To Move Into 3 bedroom Brick home w/ Eat in Kitchen, Dining/ living room Combo, 2 Baths, Hardwood Floors w/ Carpet, 12’ x 25’ Florida Room, Enclosed Sun Porch, Full Cemented Basement w/ 8’ Ceilings & attached spacious 2 Stall garage, Oil Heat, Central Air, Cistern Water Supply & Septic.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Sheetz Construction On Track, Tentative Opening December 2022

The construction of a new Sheetz at the intersection of Fountain Avenue and Fifth Street is on track with a tentative opening time frame of late December 2022 according to Public Relations Manager, Nicholas Ruffner. The new, mega convenience store and gas station will be approximately 6,000 square feet with...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellwood City, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Lawrence County, PA
Business
County
Lawrence County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Beaver County, PA
Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
County
Beaver County, PA
erienewsnow.com

Local Developer, Restaurateur To Purchase White Inn

FREDONIA – Local businessman Steve St. George, owner of St. George Enterprises, Inc., announced that he, along with restaurant partner Devin Jones, intend to purchase the historic White Inn in downtown Fredonia. According to St. George and Jones, the iconic structure will be returned to its original splendor as...
FREDONIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#City Ledger#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
Farm and Dairy

Tools, lathes, forklift, and misc.

Over 700 lots, Massive amounts of tools and tooling, W&S, Okuma, Axelson, Summit & Monarch Lathes & turret lathes, radial drills, welders, air compressors, drills presses, vertical mills, band saws, Bullard horz boring mill, TOS vert turret lathe, Baker & Pettibone fork lift, Tons of inspection tooling. Hartland Machinery Auctioneers.
HARRISON CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
YourErie

Crawford County moves to medium risk for COVD-19 transmission

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The latest CDC COVID-19 transmission map is not showing good news, at least for part of Northwestern Pennsylvania. According to the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels map, Crawford County has been moved from a low to medium risk of transmission. Mercer County has also been moved to medium risk. This comes as concerns about […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Ohio Farmer to Speak at No-Till Field Days

Summer soil health field days will be held July 20 at Bupplyn Farm, 9715 Loop Road, Seven Valleys in York County, and July 22 at East Hill Farm, 4766 Lamor Road, Hermitage in Mercer County. Both days will offer panel discussions and demonstrations. Information will be adapted to particular no-till...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 counties under flood watch as storms approach Pittsburgh area

A flood watch is in effect for parts of the Pittsburgh area until Monday morning as excessive rainfall may cause flooding, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said Sunday. The watch for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene and Washington counties began at 11 a.m. Sunday and was scheduled to last until 8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Manufacturing Will Be At the Heart of Pittsburgh’s Newest Neighborhood

Pittsburgh boasts 90 distinct neighborhoods, all with their own special features, identities and flair. But for Neighborhood 91, the city’s newest manufacturing production campus near Pittsburgh International Airport, innovation is key. Touted as the world’s first end-to-end additive manufacturing production space, Neighborhood 91 — located in Clinton — alludes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Coalmine causes bridges on West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line to crumble, I-70 intermittent traffic expected for next decade

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.”  Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

1K+
Followers
570
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy