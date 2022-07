Effective: 2022-07-18 04:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet with local sets to 7 feet and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County. Highest surf on exposed southwest facing beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...A reinforcing long period south southwest swill will generate high surf along southwest facing beaches Tuesday and Wednesday. An additional south swell will maintain high surf along south facing beaches into Thursday, mainly for far northern San Diego County into Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO