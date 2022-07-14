ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie McCoy inducted into Grand Ole Opry

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
For the fourth time in 2022, the Grand Ole Opry expanded its ranks of legendary artists in its membership via the induction of legendary 81-year-old performer Charlie McCoy.

During Wednesday evening's festivities, the 2009 Country Music Hall of Famer was told by now fellow Opry member Larry Gatlin, "We are welcoming you into our home. I am humbled and honored to welcome into our family a friend of 50 years who I think is the greatest musician in the world and the Dean of the Nashville Cats, Charlie McCoy," referencing lyrics from a song on which McCoy played, Bobby Bare's 1963 classic "Detroit City."

"The musicians on this stage are some of the best to have ever made their way to Nashville. You have their love and their utmost respect," Gatlin said as the Opry Band and singers surprised McCoy with a medley of some of the country classics on which he's credited as a musician: Bare's "Detroit City," George Jones' "He Stopped Loving Her Today," Barbara Mandrell's "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," and Tanya Tucker's "Delta Dawn."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxmq9_0gfFheZM00

"I've been so blessed in my career, and this is icing on the cake," McCoy stated to the crowd before launching into his iconic song "Orange Blossom Special. "And by the way, I ain't through playin' yet!"

Notably, in June , McCoy — who made his Opry debut in 1971 — covered his face in shock as Vince Gill invited him in front of a capacity crowd.

Before celebrating the invitation with a harmonica-led version of "Orange Blossom Special" on harmonica, he said: "I just love it here. It's the best audience in the world. The band is amazing. It's such a great thrill."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7gjA_0gfFheZM00

McCoy was invited to join the Opry on the same night as superstar country singer-songwriter Don Schlitz (The Gambler," "Forever and Ever, Amen," "When You Say Nothing At All," "On The Other Hand.")

So far, over the past two years, the Opry has increased its membership by nine artists. Joining 2021's class of inductees: bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent, country trio Lady A, Kentucky singer Carly Pearce, family gospel band The Isaacs and crooner Mandy Barnett, are new 2022 members Lauren Alaina, Jamey Johnson, Schlitz and now, McCoy.

