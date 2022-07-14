ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

1 dead in Hill District shooting

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting left one man dead early Thursday in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, authorities said. A passerby initially believed the man, who was...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 killed in Larimer shooting

A 23-year-old Pittsburgh man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood late Sunday, according to city police. Officers responded to Shetland Street just after 10 p.m. when two ShotSpotter alerts notified them of 14 rounds fired. Isaiah Massey was pronounced dead at the scene by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Fugitive Wanted for Double Shooting in McKeesport Rocks Fled Police

McKees Rocks, PA – Police in McKees Rocks have arrested Tealaun Claybourne for a May 29th double shooting on Locust Street in the Hays Manor Housing Complex. According to police, at 4:46 a.m., officers of the McKees Rocks Police Department responded to a shooting in the 20 block of Locust Street where to two adult victims sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds to their extremities.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
Shore News Network

14 Shots Fired as Man Killed in Pittsburgh Sunday Night

PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh responded to multiple shots fired late Sunday night to find a man shot and killed. According to police, just after 10 p.m., Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 officers responded to the 6500 block of Shetland Street for two ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 14 rounds fired. Arriving units located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased by medics at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

23-year-old man shot and killed in Larimer is Pittsburgh's 40th homicide of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed in the city's Larimer section.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identifies the victim as 23-year-old Isaiah Massey of Pittsburgh. Police were called to Shetland Street around 10 p.m. Sunday and found Massey dead at the scene, city Public Safety officials said. He had several gunshot wounds.  Officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 14 rounds. "There were 911 calls as well, from people who live in the area," Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said. "They're speaking to anyone who may have obviously heard something or seen something. So, speaking to anyone who is willing to help them with the investigation." The fatal shooting is Pittsburgh's 40th homicide of the year. Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating. There is no information on a suspect at this time. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman in police custody after Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A woman is in police custody after being charged in connection to a shooting overnight in Aliquippa. State police say Katrina Mills, of Aliquippa, is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Aliquippa police responded to a report of shots fired around 1...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
#Shooting#Hill District#911#Violent Crime
CBS Pittsburgh

Active SWAT situation unfolds in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Uniontown police have been at a house along Mifflin Avenue since three o'clock this afternoon.One man has barricaded himself inside the home, according to officials.Police said they got a 911 call from a woman who needed help after trying to get her belongings out of the home.There are several roads blocked off between Connellsville Street and Lincoln Avenue and from West Main Street to Thomas Street.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
UNIONTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Police Charge Treasure Lake Stabbing Victim with Aggravated Assault

DUBOIS, Pa. – The victim in a stabbing case that occurred in Treasure Lake on July 1 is now also facing charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Joseph J. Brody Jr., 51, of Loyalhanna, has been charged by Sandy Township police with aggravated assault, two...
DUBOIS, PA
wtae.com

SWAT, police at incident in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Uniontown police and Pennsylvania State Police spent several hours Saturday engaged in a standoff with a resident on Mifflin Street. Uniontown police say it was a domestic matter involving a man and his girlfriend, resulting from an altercation between the two. Uniontown Police say the man...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WTRF- 7News

One man dead in Washington, PA shooting

WASHINGTON, Penn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville, Tennessee man is dead following an early Friday morning shooting in Washington, PA. Police say Antonio Martinez, 19, was shot outside of the Jollick Manor housing complex. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no word...
WASHINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police looking for two Homewood graffiti suspects

Pittsburgh police's graffiti squad is searching for two females they believe are responsible for a string of graffiti in the city’s Homewood neighborhood. Police say several tags were written in the 6500 to 7000 block of Hamilton Avenue and Kelly Street around 1:15 a.m. on June 30. The two...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County police searching for shooting suspect

Allegheny County Police said Friday they are searching for a fugitive who fled from authorities as they attempted to take him into custody. Police said 21-year-old Taelaun Claybourne, of Penn Hills, is a suspect in a May 29 shooting at the Hays Manor Housing complex in McKees Rocks. Two adults suffered gunshot wounds in that incident.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who died at Allegheny County Jail identified

An incarcerated man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Allegheny County Jail this week, and he was pronounced dead shortly after. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified him as 39-year-old Victor Joseph Zilinek. A cause or manner of death was not released. Zelinik is the fourth incarcerated...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

