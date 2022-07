GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – The Mullica Hill Triathlon Club has had two cyclists hit by cars over the past two weeks. Both drivers did not stop. Now, club officials are making a plea to keep cyclists safe on the road. Misty Price is still in agonizing pain. Her right arm is bruised and her left is bandaged after breaking her radius and suffering road rash. “All of a sudden I was on the ground and I’m trying to get up,” Price said. She underwent surgery and her helmet may have saved her life after being hit by a car last weekend while riding...

MULLICA HILL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO