The Euro’s Forecast for the Next Six Months Is Shaky

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The euro has reached parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time since 2002. The European currency usually has a higher value than the greenback. What’s the euro's forecast for the next six months?. Article continues below advertisement. The euro is the common currency for 19 EU...

marketrealist.com

nationalinterest.org

Pakistan’s Coming Collapse Should Worry the World

The bubble is collapsing, and the result will not be pretty. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent economic shockwaves across not only Europe but also the broader Middle East. Pakistan, whose economy is already weak because of decades of corruption, mismanagement, and unstable governance, has been particularly vulnerable. While many countries are dependent upon Ukrainian or Russian wheat or foreign energy imports, Pakistan requires both. Between July 2020 and January 2021, for example, Pakistan was the third-largest consumer of Ukrainian wheat exports after Indonesia and Egypt. The price spike in oil prices has hit Pakistan hard, driving up the cost of its imports by more than 85 percent, to almost $5 billion, just between 2020 and 2021.
WORLD
Fortune

Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The price of Bitcoin tumbled on Wednesday morning after news that U.S. inflation hit 9.1% in June, its highest rate in 41 years. Bitcoin dropped to a 24-hour low of...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

U.S. Three-Year Inflation Expectations Temper Somewhat — Is a Relief Ahead?

U.S. inflation isn't showing any signs of slowing. In fact, it has been accelerating over the past few months. The price level rose by 8.3 percent and 8.9 percent in April and May, respectively, and came in much hotter than expected at 9.1 percent in June. The latest inflation print was a fresh 41-year high. As consumers and economists are looking for clues about inflation going forward, they want to know what three-year inflation expectations are.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks climb, dollar eases as Fed hike view dialed back

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks rose on Monday and the dollar eased as investors dialed back expectations the Federal Reserve will take a more aggressive approach in hiking interest rates next week while the U.S. corporate earnings season picks up steam.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors should eye these 5 downtrodden stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors should search for buying opportunities among stocks being hammered by the turbulent stock market. "For many groups, this bear market's simply about working off the excesses of the past two years. … However, for some stocks, the sell-off has even been worse than that," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Lumber Prices Warned About Inflation — Key Indicators to Watch

The inflation in the U.S. has been rising since 2021. Not everyone was prepared for this rise in the price level. As inflation isn't showing any signs of backing down with the inflation print for June coming in at 9.1 percent, a fresh 41-year high, economists and investors are looking to future signs. Another thing that many people are wondering is, could we have been warned about inflation in advance? For example, did higher lumber prices warn of inflation?
BUSINESS
UPI News

Historic heat wave could be worst in Europe in over 200 years

AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of one of the most significant heat waves in western Europe in over 200 years, or a few decades before the Declaration of Independence was signed. The long-duration, extreme weather event could turn deadly across the continent. The heat is on in Portugal and Spain with...
ENVIRONMENT
BoardingArea

Turkish Airlines Debuts “Aeroflot” Airbus A350

It’s not huge news that one airline took over the cancelled aircraft deliveries of another carrier, but it is rather noteworthy when it involves the heavily-sanctioned Russian flag carrier Aeroflot and represents a very cool addition to the Turkish Airlines fleet. Turkish Airlines Takes Delivery Of Airbus A350 Originally...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Russia Aims to Control Oil Pricing by Creating Own Benchmark

Russia’s government has made a plan to create a national oil benchmark next year, as it seeks to protect itself from efforts by the West to restrict the flow of petrodollars to the country. Key ministries, domestic oil producers and the central bank plan to launch oil trading on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Fell Today on Earnings Jitters

Large U.S. banks began reporting earnings this morning. Investors are now wondering how large of a rate hike may be coming at the Federal Reserve's next meeting later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

The real-world consequences of green extremism

Glorious pictures from the edge of the universe have arrived on Earth just when events here force us to consider the possibility that governments are run by aliens. They are so out of touch with common sense that they must come from other planets. The James Webb Space Telescope, a...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Europe’s brutal heat wave may be continent's worst since 1757

One of the most intense heat waves in over 200 years is unfolding across Europe with temperatures rivaling those in Death Valley -- one of the hottest places on Earth. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of one of the most significant heat waves in western Europe in over 200 years, or a few decades before the Declaration of Independence was signed. The long-duration, extreme weather event could turn deadly across the continent.
ENVIRONMENT
