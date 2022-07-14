ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

Manistee County calendar of events July 14-21

By Arielle Breen
 5 days ago
Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Manistee County and beyond from July...

The News Advocate

Which of these Manistee area organizations will receive federal funding?

MANISTEE COUNTY — With over $4.7 million in federal COVID-19 funds up for grabs in Manistee County, local organizations are vying for their share of the money. Who receives the American Rescue Plan Act funds, and in what amounts, will be determined by the seven members of the Manistee County Board of Commissioners, who called a special meeting July 15 to hear from applicants.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

National Register of Historic Places adds Michigan hidden gems to list

Fourteen Michigan sites have been named to the National Register of Historic Places, deeming them worthy of preservation, the State Historic Preservation Office said Thursday. Included on the list are a nearly 100-year-old former Detroit elementary school and a maritime historic district in Leelanau County. “From Detroit to the Soo...
MICHIGAN STATE
The News Advocate

Fricano's Manistee River expected to open Wednesday

MANISTEE — Fricano's Manistee River restaurant is expected open on Wednesday, according to Ted Fricano who owns the restaurant. On Thursday, Fricano held an orientation for new prospective employees. It was a hustle and bustle, with people, moving around, singing the paperwork and also making some of the first pizzas;
MANISTEE, MI
Lake County Star

Deputies find missing woman in Lake County swamp

CHERRY VALLEY TWP. — A report of a missing 34-year-old female in Lake County over the weekend has a happy ending. About 12:40 a.m. Saturday, July 16, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a wooded area along Kings Highway in Cherry Valley Township for a report of a missing 34-year-old female. According to a news release, the female reportedly had stopped responding to phone calls and texts while fishing on a nearby river.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
The News Advocate

Welcome All Abilities Garden slated to open in Onekama park

ONEKAMA — The Onekama Township Parks and Recreation Committee has been working to make Onekama's 100 acres of parkland a go-to destination for residents and visitors alike. Next month, the committee will take another big step toward that goal when it holds its grand opening for the Welcome All Abilities Garden in North Point Park.
ONEKAMA, MI
The News Advocate

Construction on Memorial Drive to start next week

MANISTEE — A long awaited reconstruction on Memorial Drive is expected to begin next week, according to a city of Manistee Facebook post. "Preparations to reconstruct Memorial Drive are underway. Monday contractors will begin installing construction signage. On Wednesday, the street will be completely closed to traffic in order to begin construction. The project is expected to be completed this fall," the post reads in part.
