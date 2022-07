IRONS — After several years of hard work, those who had a hand in the Irons Community Center had reason to celebrate this past Sunday as the center is now ready for use. Irons Community Center Director Nancy Przedwojewski, of the Irons Seventh Day Adventist Church, along with the support of the church and backing of the Irons and Lake County communities, have put in hours and years of laboring love to birth forth this vision for the Irons community.

