WSCC hosts 'College for Kids'

LAKE, MASON COUNTIES —Thanks to PoWeR! Book Bags, kids are reading all summer long. In June, PoWeR! Book Bags completed its School Vacation Literacy Giveaway Program for the 2021-22 school year in Mason County and Lake County. Students in Ludington Elementary and Baldwin Elementary selected brand-new books to take home and enjoy throughout their vacation. These books are theirs to keep as they expand their home libraries, explore new worlds, and develop their reading skills. Additionally, each student received two create-your-own story booklets designed to encourage them to continue to write down their own tales, ideas, and feelings throughout the summer.

MASON COUNTY, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO