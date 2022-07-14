ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottville, MI

WSCC hosts 'College for Kids'

By Submitted to the Star
Lake County Star
Lake County Star
 5 days ago

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College will be hosting College for Kids for students ages 9 to 15, Aug. 1 - 5 on the WSCC campus. Registration is underway now through July 25. Early registration is suggested as most courses are limited to 15...

www.lakecountystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County Star

Baldwin teacher leads free 3D printing workshops for kids

BALDWIN — Baldwin Community Schools teacher Miguel Quinteros continues to share his passion for computer science with local students through summer 3D printing workshops. Quinteros, who teaches Spanish and computer science at Baldwin Jr./Sr. High School, is leading 3D printing workshops at Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington. The first two-day workshop was held in July, with additional workshops planned for August and the fall. The workshops are offered at no cost to children ages 8-12 thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County.
BALDWIN, MI
Lake County Star

Troutarama 2022 kicks off July 20

BALDWIN — Thrills, family fun and Baldwin tradition awaits locals and visitors alike this week as Troutarama kicks off this year in conjunction with the Baldwin Sesquicentennial. There will be a special Troutarama carnival preview 4-10 p.m. Wednesday. Enjoy an entire day of carnival rides with a $10 bracelet....
BALDWIN, MI
Lake County Star

Mid-Michigan Idlewilders host annual Summer Festival

IDLEWILD — The weather was absolutely perfect for a day of summer fun and celebration in Idlewild on Saturday, during the second annual Summer Festival on the grounds of the Mid-Michigan Idlewilder Event Center. Last year, the new outdoor event was such a success, the organizers, Mid-Michigan Idlewilders, are...
IDLEWILD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Scottville, MI
Education
City
Scottville, MI
Lake County Star

Lake County community events calendar

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:. • The Original Dulcimer Players Club will perform from 6 to 10...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Lake County Star

Irons Community Center opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

IRONS — After several years of hard work, those who had a hand in the Irons Community Center had reason to celebrate this past Sunday as the center is now ready for use. Irons Community Center Director Nancy Przedwojewski, of the Irons Seventh Day Adventist Church, along with the support of the church and backing of the Irons and Lake County communities, have put in hours and years of laboring love to birth forth this vision for the Irons community.
IRONS, MI
Lake County Star

Martin Johnson Heritage Museum opens for 2022 season

EDEN TOWNSHIP — The museum dedicated to the life of pioneer Martin Gustave Johnson, the YMCA Camp Martin Johnson and the Eden Township One-Room School, has reopened for the 2022 summer season. Open Saturday afternoons from noon to 3 p.m., visitors will enjoy free tours of the Martin Johnson...
IRONS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Tech#Wscc
Lake County Star

Book Buzz for July 14, 2022

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check out these new titles added to our collection!. BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Red Warning" by Matthew Quirk (fiction). For years CIA officer Sam Hudson has been hunting Konstantin, a Russian deep cover operative responsible for a string of assassinations in the West—and he believes a well-placed source in Geneva can finally get him close to the killer. But when their meeting is ambushed, Sam’s partner is murdered and he barely makes it out alive himself.
BALDWIN, MI
Lake County Star

Conservation District to host free water testing

BALDWIN — Mason-Lake Conservation District will be hosting free well water screening days to help homeowners ensure that they have safe drinking water. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the Manistee Conservation District in Bear Lake;. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the...
BALDWIN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Lake County Star

Students receive brand-new books from PoWeR! Book Bags

LAKE, MASON COUNTIES —Thanks to PoWeR! Book Bags, kids are reading all summer long. In June, PoWeR! Book Bags completed its School Vacation Literacy Giveaway Program for the 2021-22 school year in Mason County and Lake County. Students in Ludington Elementary and Baldwin Elementary selected brand-new books to take home and enjoy throughout their vacation. These books are theirs to keep as they expand their home libraries, explore new worlds, and develop their reading skills. Additionally, each student received two create-your-own story booklets designed to encourage them to continue to write down their own tales, ideas, and feelings throughout the summer.
MASON COUNTY, MI
Lake County Star

Deputies find missing woman in Lake County swamp

CHERRY VALLEY TWP. — A report of a missing 34-year-old female in Lake County over the weekend has a happy ending. About 12:40 a.m. Saturday, July 16, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a wooded area along Kings Highway in Cherry Valley Township for a report of a missing 34-year-old female. According to a news release, the female reportedly had stopped responding to phone calls and texts while fishing on a nearby river.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Lake County Star

Lake County communities celebrate the Fourth of July

LAKE COUNTY — Communities throughout Lake County brought out their patriotic best and went all out to celebrate America's birthday this past weekend. People had many options to enjoy some summer fun, watch some parades and view some fireworks over several of Lake County's pristine lakes. Stores and roads were busy throughout the weekend with many visitors enjoying the holiday in Lake County.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
180
Followers
330
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, politics, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

 https://www.lakecountystar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy