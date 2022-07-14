Man Accused Of Killing Friend Claims It Was To Stop Him From Summoning Sasquatch

An Oklahoma noodler was arrested and reportedly confessed to killing his fishing partner, claiming he did so to stop Bigfoot from coming to eat him.

Larry Doil Sanders, 53, had been noodling ― a way of catching catfish via hand ― with friend Jimmy Knighten, also 53, along the South Canadian River in Pontotoc County on Saturday, according to KTEN.

“Larry claimed that while at the river, he discovered Jimmy intended to feed him to Sasquatch/Bigfoot,” an affidavit cited by NBC News said. “Larry indicated Jimmy attempted to get away from him so that the Sasquatch could eat Larry.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations told KFOR that Sanders thought Knighten “basically tricked him into being out there” and that the two fought for an hour.

Sanders allegedly choked Knighten to death near the river, then went home and confessed to his daughter, who is dating Knighten’s son.

“He appeared to be under the influence of something,” Sheriff John Christian told KTEN. “His statement was that Mr. Knighten had summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to come and kill him; that’s why he had to kill Mr. Knighten.”

The Oklahoman reported that Sanders had outstanding warrants from two drug-related cases. In 2019, he was placed on probation for 5 years for bringing meth into the jail after being arrested for public intoxication.

KXII reported that Sanders is now facing a charge of first-degree murder.