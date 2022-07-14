What's the Buzz: A vintage van convoy to the beach or a parking lot party for your week ahead

Pick any one of the events happening in and around the area to keep your week busy. I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities, as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for July 14 to 23.

Thursday

Secrest Summer Concert Series — The Menus. Grab your chair and head to Secrest Auditorium for this free summertime concert. The Menus will be performing covers of some of your favorite summertime hits. The event will also feature DJ Adonis at 4 p.m., The Steve Spires Band at 5:30 p.m., and The Menus begin at 6:30 pm. The parking lot show will also have food and drink vendors. The food trucks are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information call 740 454-6851. Secrest Auditorium, 334 Shinnick St., Zanesville.

Saturday

Jason Treuman. A little weekend jam session is always enjoyable. Head up to Georgetown Vineyards to hear the vocal stylings of Jason Treuman. The guitarist and singer will be performing from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 740-435-3222. Georgetown Vineyards, 62920 Georgetown Road, Cambridge.

Sunday

Buckeye Comic-Con . Gather your friends and plan your cosplay, because Buckeye Comin Con is back. Featuring comic book-related merchandise, guest speakers, prizes, and more, it's sure to be an interesting weekend. Scheduled to appear are Archie Cunningham, Chris Duda, Ian Moss, and more. The cost of admission is $5 per person, with kids age six and under free. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 330-462-3985. Courtyard Columbus West, 2350 Westbelt Drive, Columbus.

July 22

Van Nationals . Check out tricked-out vans, classic vehicles, and some of the coolest rides around during Van Nationals. The Vintage Van convoy is scheduled to depart from the Guernsey County Fairgrounds at 11 a.m. and travel to the Salt Fork State Park Beach area. A public van show will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Up In Smoke and Inside Out BBQ food trucks will bat the event. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information call 740-432-2022. Salt Fork State Park, 14755 Cadiz Road, Cambridge.

As highlighted in last week’s column :

Thursday. Blame My Roots Festival . Headlining this year is country star Dierks Bentley, along with David Lee Murphy, Niko Moon, and others. Performances begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, and at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets begin at $25 and can be purchased at https://blamemyroots.frontgatetickets.com . Walk-up ticket sales are also available. For more information visit the website or call 740-827-6647. Valley Campground, 43263 National Road, Belmont.

Interested in having your event listed or know about something you’d like us to share? Email us at whatsthebuzzdailyjeff@gmail.com at least two weeks in advance of the event.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: What's the Buzz: A vintage van convoy to the beach or a parking lot party for your week ahead