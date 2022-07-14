ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 British Open Tracker: Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson among early starters

By Jay Busbee
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
The Open Championship Preview Soccer Football - The Open Championship Preview - St Andrews, Scotland, Britain - April 26, 2022 The Claret Jug is pictured ahead of The Open Championship Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs - UP1EI4Q0RRDCU

The 2022 Open Championship — or British Open, as the Americans call it — is underway at St. Andrews, the home of golf. The final men's major of the year, this year's Open promises to be a fast-moving, wide-open affair. There's one favorite (Rory McIlroy) and a host of challengers (Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and more) but no consensus runaway pick.

The 150th Open Championship is a cause for celebration, and the return to St. Andrews for the first time in seven years marks a significant chapter in golf's history. This may be the final time Tiger Woods plays at St. Andrews, and this may be McIlroy's best opportunity to win at the home of golf. Perhaps one of golf's young stars will join the ranks of the game's immortals, and perhaps someone new and unexpected will rise to the challenge and bring home the Claret Jug.

Conditions for the first round Thursday are firm and fast, meaning players will face challenges from slick greens and fairways that run all over Scotland. Early scores indicate that there are birdies to be had a tthe Open on Thursday; the question is, who will take advantage of them, and who will regret letting this opportunity pass them by? It's a challenge unlike any other in golf.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we bring you all the action from the first day of the Open Championship.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Community Policy