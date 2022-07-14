ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Solomons leader: Chinese base would make his people targets

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TD6gF_0gfFdCcc00
FILE - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare reviews an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Oct. 9, 2019. Sogavare said Thursday, July 14, 2022 that his country’s new security pact with Beijing would not allow China to build a military base on the South Pacific nation and make his citizens “targets for potential military strikes.” (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)

SUVA, Fiji — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Thursday that his country’s new security pact with Beijing would not allow China to build a military base on the South Pacific nation and make his citizens “targets for potential military strikes.”

Sogavare struck an agreement with Beijing in April to provide security support. Details of the pact haven’t been made public but the deal has raised fears of a permanent Chinese military facility within 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of the northeast Australian coast.

He used a meeting of Pacific island nation leaders Thursday in Fiji to strongly deny that his country would become a Chinese military foothold in the South Pacific.

“The moment we establish a foreign military base, we immediately become an enemy. And we also put our country and our people as targets for potential military strikes,” Sogavare told reporters in the capital Suva.

“There is no military base, nor any other military facility or institutions, in the agreement. And that’s a very important point that we continue to reiterate to the family in the region,” he added.

Without naming the United States or the Solomons’ key security partner Australia, Sogavare told his parliament in May that opponents of the Chinese pact had threatened his country and insulted it.

Both the United States and Australia have told the Solomon Islands that the country hosting a Chinese military base would not be tolerated.

New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ’s government has since been elected on a promise of more aid and engagement with the country’s island neighbors.

Sogavare greeted Albanese with a hug on Wednesday at their first face-to-face meeting that took place in Suva during a Pacific Islands Forum leaders’ summit. The forum had been a collection of 18 island nations until Kiribati withdrew this week.

Albanese described the meeting as “very constructive,” stressing that “interests of Australia would not be served by having a military base so close to where Australia is.”

“I welcome his (Sogavare’s) comments ruling out there being a Chinese base (near) Australia,” Albanese said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had spoken frankly with Sogavare during a meeting on Wednesday of her concerns about the Chinese pact. She said the two leaders found “common ground” on the need to limit militarization in the region.

The leaders’ summit has been soaked in geopolitical tension between China and the United States, which have both shown heightened strategic interest in the region.

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who chaired the summit, told his fellow leaders in an opening address that the “global and geopolitical landscape is hotly competitive.”

“We are seeing a multipolar system emerge, all clamoring to shape the world in their favor,” Bainimarama said.

Bainimarama invited U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver a virtual address on Wednesday. Her invitation was remarkable given that the forum’s dialogue partners — including the United States, China, Britain and France — have not been invited to this year’s summit.

Harris proposed new embassies in Tonga and in Kiribati, a Micronesian state that split from the forum this week.

She also proposed requesting that the U.S. Congress triple funding for fisheries assistance to $60 million a year and appoint the first U.S. envoy to the forum.

Two Chinese embassy defense attaches who were watching Harris’ address from media seating were spotted by a journalist and reported to police. Police asked them to leave, The Guardian reported.

Forum officials have not responded when media asked whether the Chinese officials had been authorized to attend.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the pair broke no rules by watching Harris’ speech.

“Chinese representatives have been invited to attend relevant meetings and events,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Both the Solomon Islands and Kiribati recently shifted their diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing. Kiribati’s withdrawal from the forum is being interpreted as a deepening of China’s influence in the region.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Frank Bainimarama
Person
Manasseh Sogavare
Person
Anthony Albanese
The Independent

Passports: Ministers accused of ‘taking their eye off the ball’ as people wait months

Dozens of Home Office staff have been diverted to man a helpline for MPs as enquiries about constituents’ passport delays soar, it has emerged. Ministers have been accused of “failing to plan ahead” after the government revealed that 25 members of non-frontline HM Passport staff have been trained to work on the Home Office’s MP enquiry line, with an average of 15 staff now on the phones each day.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Wild bison released in UK for first time to tackle climate crisis

Two wild bison were released into a nature reserve in Kent, as part of a £1m landmark project to boost biodiversity and tackle the climate crisis. As the animals stepped into their new habitat, the pair started settling in and feeding off the grass and branches around them. The release is a first on UK soil and hopes to help provide a boost for the endangered species.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Formula E: What is the next race and which cities are on the 2022 calendar?

Motor racing continues to enthrall and impress across all disciplines with many championships growing hugely in stature and audience over the past couple of years, and Formula E is no exception.The FIA’s all-electric championship sees drivers take their no-emissions cars into street races across the globe, pushing the boundaries of new technologies as they seek to surge to victory.At the same time, FE aims to further highlight the necessity, and the ability, of cities and organisations to affect global change in terms of sustainability, social improvement and of course electric mobility.Formula E takes place across North, Central and South America,...
MOTORSPORTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy