European Union predicts economic growth will slow, inflation to go higher this year as Russia's war darkens outlook

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers promised another 500 millions euros in military aid to Ukraine’s war chest to beef up the defense of the nation as the bloc’s foreign policy chief exhorted member states not to waver in their commitment to sanctions against Russia. The aid decision came after a video debriefing on the latest developments by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said he was “grateful” for the new funds, which brings the EU total to 2.5 billion euros but still urged the 27 nations to provide more. “If anything needs to be continued, it is weapons deliveries,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, insisting it was also essential to secure the port of Odesa enough to make sure grain shipments could resume. “And anybody who can who can do that, obviously, this is the main industrial countries of of the Western world. They have to step up with that.” What remains essential within the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, was a unity of purpose to believe that the major package of sanctions targeting Moscow will work, even if the immediate effects on the battleground aren’t always visible.

POLITICS ・ 47 MINUTES AGO