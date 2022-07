COATESVILLE, PA — The Annual Chester County Old Fiddler’s Picnic is a time-honored tradition that brings music and fun to the community each year. This event has been running for 93 years and shows no signs of stopping! This year, the picnic will be held on Saturday, August 13 at Hibernia Park. Come out and join hundreds of other musicians and music lovers for a day filled with great tunes!

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO