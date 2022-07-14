Jacksonville police find missing 3-year-old boy

A person who was shot Friday night on the Northside is expected to survive, and police are working to track down the shooter, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Krueger, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units responded to the scene on Hidden Haven Court at about 5:30 p.m. Subsequently, Kruger said, officers were alerted about an hour later to a walk-in patient at a local hospital, identified as the person who had been shot.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO