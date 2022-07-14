ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville police find missing 3-year-old boy

News4Jax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

JSO investigates 4 overnight shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Another violent 24 hours in Duval County. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has responded to four shootings overnight. Reports say that at 10:15 p.m. officers responded to the Quickway gas station at 3107 Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived and located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
News4Jax.com

66-year-old Middleburg man dies in crash, woman seriously injured: FHP

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 66-year-old Middleburg man died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was driving a truck south on Carter Spencer Road around 7 a.m. when for unknown reasons the truck veered into the path of an SUV driven by a 49-year-old Tampa woman. The vehicles then collided head-on, FHP said, and the truck wound up in a ditch.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Person shot on Jacksonville’s Northside expected to survive injuries, police say

A person who was shot Friday night on the Northside is expected to survive, and police are working to track down the shooter, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Krueger, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units responded to the scene on Hidden Haven Court at about 5:30 p.m. Subsequently, Kruger said, officers were alerted about an hour later to a walk-in patient at a local hospital, identified as the person who had been shot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

JSO: Missing 80-year-old man found dead inside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a missing 80-year-old was found dead inside his home Thursday evening after a search. Police say Ferdinand D. Holford, 80, was reported missing by a friend this week. The incident report released by JSO said Holford was found in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dead after wrong-way crash in Regency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Regency that blocked all northbound lanes for nearly five hours overnight Sunday on the Southside Connector near Trednick Parkway. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 38-year-old woman was driving north on SR-113 around 11 p.m. when a driver...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dead after SUV crashes into pole in Lakeshore

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning involving a utility pole in the Lakeshore neighborhood on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. An SUV was heading north around 6:20 a.m. on a paved area that runs parallel to the Roosevelt Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy