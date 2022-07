Many would say Jude Bellingham is tipped to be the long-term successor to Jordan Henderson. But what if the stats show he is a left-sided central midfielder all along?. The name on many Liverpool fans lips at the moment is one Jude Bellingham, the highly sought-after England International who has been learning his trade with Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga since his reported £25 million pound move in July 2020.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO