DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – After being put on hold due to a delay in the arrival of some of the materials needed, the Glenwood Roundabout project gets underway on Monday. The intersection of Glenwood Street, the Snively Road and Jean Duluth Road is closing and detours around the work will be in place through the end of September.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO