Duluth, MN

New Lake Superior Plaza Ribbon Cutting

By Dave Strandberg
WNMT AM 650
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The newly designed Lake Superior Plaza at the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street had a grand opening...

wnmtradio.com

WNMT AM 650

Glenwood Roundabout Project Begins Monday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – After being put on hold due to a delay in the arrival of some of the materials needed, the Glenwood Roundabout project gets underway on Monday. The intersection of Glenwood Street, the Snively Road and Jean Duluth Road is closing and detours around the work will be in place through the end of September.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Blatnik Bridge Update: Total Rebuild + No Hammond Connection

As the eventual replacement project for the Blatnik Bridge approaches its start date, the final design is starting to become clearer. Two major design questions seem to now have an answer; one involves the final location and scope of the project (i.e. will it be rebuilt on the existing footings or become a totally new structure) and the other involves how the bridge connects to traffic at it's base when it lands in Superior.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Missing girl last seen in Duluth area two weeks ago

Police say you should call 911 if you have information about a missing teenager. 14-year-old Carmen Thompson was last seen in Duluth on June 30th. She's described as Native American, 5'1", 110 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. The American Indian Community Housing...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Woman arrested following Duluth stabbing

Duluth, MN-- A man is in the hospital and a woman is behind bars after a stabbing in Duluth Thursday morning. Authorities say shortly before noon, a woman flagged down a Duluth Police Officer, saying a man was stabbed on the 300 block of E. 5th Street. Officers located a...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

1 dead after crash involving off duty Superior Police Officer

SUPERIOR, WI-- One person is dead after two vehicles crashed early Friday morning in Superior. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of East 2 Street. According to the police, both cars were traveling northbound on East 2 Street before one rear-ended the other, leaving a 23-year-old man from Eau Clarie dead and two others in the vehicle hospitalized.
SUPERIOR, WI
TMJ4 News

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Woman connected to murder, dismemberment of St. Paul man found on North Shore pleads guilty

A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the killing and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior. Tommi Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a charge of accomplice after the fact to felony murder. As part of the plea deal, the petition says a charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death – concealing a body, aiding and abetting was dismissed.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

DPD makes two arrests following late-night shooting

DULUTH, MN -- Two suspects are in custody following an investigation into a shooting in Downtown Duluth. Duluth Police Officers responded to a call from a local hospital around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning for a 33-year-old man who had apparently suffered a gunshot wound. The man was treated and released.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Area Arrests And Drug Seizures During June

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has released figures from 39 search warrants that were executed in the month of June. Among the items confiscated were 14 firearms, 97.5 grams of heroin, over 280 grams of fentanyl, nearly 1,712 grams of meth, 19.2 grams of cocaine and hundreds of counterfeit pills.
DULUTH, MN

