ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, NC

Troopers: Driver was speeding when car overturned in creek

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Police looking into train collision in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police said the collision happened near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Photographer: Brad Simmons.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wendell, NC
Accidents
Wendell, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wendell, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured after train crash in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man is in the hospital Saturday night after his vehicle collided with a train in Durham. Police said it happened near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said no one on the train was hurt, but...
DURHAM, NC
WDTN

9-year-old leads troopers on chase in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A scary situation in Knightdale had a relatively happy ending on Thursday after police say a 9-year-old boy led them on a short chase after taking his sister’s car. While it was technically a police chase, police say it wasn’t what you would imagine.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
cbs17

Family mourns young mom killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville family is mourning the loss of a young mother who died in a two-car crash over the weekend. The wreck happened around 1:10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Raeford and Hoke Loop roads, Fayetteville police said. Amanda Marie Qualls, 25, was driving...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wral News
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Highway Patrol: Troopers pursued 9-year-old driving vehicle

KNIGHTDALE, NC (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers pursued a 9-year-old behind the wheel of a vehicle east of the state capital on Thursday. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports patrol spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox said troopers were alerted that a 9-year-old had “taken a motor vehicle” and was driving on Old Milburnie Road in Knightdale, east of Raleigh.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL News

Man found shot in car along I-885 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting along Interstate 885 in Durham on Sunday morning. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on I-885 north near the Ellis Road exit. Officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

One killed in early morning Fayetteville crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police said two cars collided at the intersection of Raeford Road and Hoke Loop Road. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. Photographer:...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

‘Top tier’ teen driving program rolls into Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday dozens of drivers were practicing all sorts of stops and turns, as the B.R.A.K.E.S. teen driving program rolled its way into Raleigh. “This is not synonymous to driver’s ed — this is your next, top-tier driving school,” said Michael Baker, an instructor with the program.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A child is dead after a moped accident in Ayden on Monday. The Ayden Police Department says at about 6:55 p.m. Monday, two children on a moped ran the stop sign at the intersection of Planters and M.L.K. Jr. streets and crashed into a vehicle that was on M.L.K. Jr. Street.
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Arrest made after Snow Hill stabbing

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Snow Hill Police Department made an arrest Sunday in connection to a stabbing that injured one person. Ramziddin Muwwakkil was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed under a $25,000 bond. SHPD and Green County Sheriff’s Office...
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Police say three shootings in Rocky Mount this week are connected

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - There was another shooting in Rocky Mount this morning and police now believe it’s related to two other shootings this week. Around 9:00 a.m. Jaquan Scott was shot in the 1000 block of Western Avenue, according to police. The 22-year-old received a non-life-threatening gunshot...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Orange Co. deputies warn community of phone scams

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say a scammer is calling people pretending to be ‘Deputy Daniel’ or ‘Sergeant Chambers’ from the ‘warrant division’, telling them they missed a court date and that they need to pay money in order to prevent themselves from being arrested.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy