Man found shot in car in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood, later died at hospital

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Vine Street and Fifth Avenue for an overdose call just after midnight.

A passerby called emergency crews because they thought the man was overdosing and they administered aid to him using Narcan, police said.

Responding units found he had accidentally been shot in the side. EMS took him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating.

There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

