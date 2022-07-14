France v Belgium

The former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been named by Italian media as the 40-year-old Briton found dead in a Florence hotel on Saturday. The man was found by hotel staff alongside a seriously injured 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner. Bibey's former clubs including Wigan and St...
Gareth Bale made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut as a 72nd-minute substitute for Los Angeles FC in a 2-1 win at Nashville SC. The Wales forward impressed with his first touch, making a backheel pass five minutes after replacing goalscorer Cristian Arango. Bale, who turned 33 on Saturday, also...
After selling Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich will increase their bid to Juventus for the Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, who has already agreed personal terms for a five-year contract. (Nicolo Schira) Manchester United are convinced Frenkie de Jong is committed to joining the club despite reports in Spain that...
Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Fred Kerley won his first individual World Championship title as he led an American clean sweep of the men's 100m medals on home soil. The 27-year-old,...
Wales has provisionally recorded its hottest day on record, the Met Office has said. Hawarden in Flintshire provisionally recorded 37.1C on Monday.The Met Office has warned that the UK’s highest temperature record could be surpassed two times in the next two days. Extreme temperatures of 37C and 38C are forecast in parts of England on Monday, and 40C could be recorded on Tuesday, the Met Office said.The previous record of 38.7C for the UK was measured at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July 2019.Climate scientists say heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense due to human-induced climate change. Greenhouse...
Motor racing continues to enthrall and impress across all disciplines with many championships growing hugely in stature and audience over the past couple of years, and Formula E is no exception.The FIA’s all-electric championship sees drivers take their no-emissions cars into street races across the globe, pushing the boundaries of new technologies as they seek to surge to victory.At the same time, FE aims to further highlight the necessity, and the ability, of cities and organisations to affect global change in terms of sustainability, social improvement and of course electric mobility.Formula E takes place across North, Central and South America,...
The opening day of County Championship games between Gloucestershire and Hampshire, and Northants and Lancashire on Tuesday have been shortened due to the red extreme heat warning. Play will finish at 16:30 BST instead of 18:00 in the "interest of spectator and player welfare". They will still start play at...
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen sprinted to win stage 15 of the Tour de France as race leader Jonas Vingegaard survived a crash but lost two key team-mates. Primoz Roglic abandoned through injury before the stage began, and another Jumbo-Visma rider Steven Kruijswijk crashed out with 65km to go. Vingegaard came off...
