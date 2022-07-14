ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Electric bills and garbage trucks: Down in Alabama

By Ike Morgan
 4 days ago
Around 400 people -- competitors and non-competitors -- have been treated for various health issues at World Games venues. U.S. Space Command headquarters is...

SONIC Hard Seltzer’s new variety packs available in Alabama

SONIC Hard Seltzer announced Monday that both Tropical and Citrus variety packs are now available for purchase in select retailers. Ranked among the top seltzer brands across the nation, SONIC Hard Seltzer is currently distributed in 39 states across the U.S., including Alabama, according to a press release. “The response...
Buc-ee’s set to start construction on Gulf Coast mega-store

Construction is set to begin next year on a mega-size Buc-ee’s, the first planned for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast region. Buc-ee’s announced earlier this year it planned to open a location in Pass Christian, its first in Mississippi and the closest yet to New Orleans. The store will be part of a 140-acre mixed-use commercial park development that could eventually be home to retail, hotels, medical and office spaces.
Could Biden’s offshore drilling plan cripple crucial revenue source for coastal Alabama?

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Oil and gas revenue leases produced so much of a boost for Alabama’s Gulf Coast last year that Gov. Kay Ivey decided to travel to Spanish Fort in October and announce $41 million in projects while blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.
This Is The Most Supernatural City In Alabama

Birmingham is the most supernatural city in Alabama, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Birmingham ranked as Alabama's with 106 reported total sightings, including 20 ghost and 86 UFO sightings. Alabama did, however,...
AAA Alabama debunks gas saving misconceptions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the price of crude oil has dropped, the average cost of gasoline in Alabama still hovers at over $4 a gallon. With many drivers looking to save, AAA is debunking some common gas-saving misconceptions. You may have heard cutting off your car’s air conditioning and...
wdhn.com

Coffee Co. has one of the state’s highest median family incomes

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—One county right here in the wiregrass has one of the state’s highest median incomes. This month, the website (slacker.com) compiled 2020 U.S. Census figures to determine Alabama’s “highest median” income rankings amongst the state’s 67 counties. The national median income...
wbrc.com

Brown Spot Needle Blight affecting Ala. pine trees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fungal disease that’s affecting pine trees has been detected in 36 of 67 counties in Alabama, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission. Since early spring, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has received phone calls about pine needles suddenly turning brown. Many of these calls have been coming from counties in the northwest and northeast regions of the state, according to AFC. The culprit of the needle discoloration is believed to be the fungal disease known as brown spot needle blight.
wtvy.com

Alabama records its first lightning fatality of 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A recent string of lightning-related deaths has pushed the total to six in the U.S. for the year. The most recent fatality occurred in southern Alabama. On July 9th, Greg Shipp, a man in his 30s, was killed while floating down a creek in Brewton. The...
altoday.com

Progress report on Kay Ivey’s Success Plus plan; Alabama work skills increase

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey shared that Alabama is making progress toward reaching her goal of adding 500,000 people with post-secondary credentials to the state’s workforce by 2025. Also known as Governor Ivey’s Success Plus plan, the report showed that since launching the plan in 2018, Alabama has added 214,922 credentials, according to the Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness (CREC).
wbrc.com

Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see some upcoming changes on their monthly bills this summer. US inflation reached a 40-year high in June. Alabama Power leaders said the rising cost of fuel has necessitated an adjustment to their rate. Beginning in August, the typical residential customer bill...
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

