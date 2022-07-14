Electric bills and garbage trucks: Down in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fungal disease that’s affecting pine trees has been detected in 36 of 67 counties in Alabama, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission. Since early spring, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has received phone calls about pine needles suddenly turning brown. Many of these calls have been coming from counties in the northwest and northeast regions of the state, according to AFC. The culprit of the needle discoloration is believed to be the fungal disease known as brown spot needle blight.

