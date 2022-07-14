One taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dayton

Police lights generic (Nick Papantonis)

DAYTON — At least one person was injured after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery County Dispatch.

Crews were called to reports of a person hit by a vehicle on Eastbound U.S. 35 near Steve Whalen Boulevard at around 4:15 a.m.

Dispatch records show that the person was walking on the roadway.

Information about the person’s condition is not available at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we receive more information.

