Bridgeport, CT

Opinion: ‘Cancel culture’ comes to Bridgeport school board

By Carmen L. Lopez
wiltonbulletin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Harry Truman once famously remarked, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”. Bridgeport Board of Education Chairman John Weldon has rewritten that adage. By removing fellow board member Joe Sokolovic from all committee assignments, based on what Weldon termed “very unprofessional emails,”...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

