Episode 51

Netflix has outlined its plans to create franchises in the mold of pop culture phenomena Star Wars and Harry Potter. In a report by Reuters (opens in new tab), which suggests the streamer is aiming to create franchises that "traverse film, television, games and consumer products", Netflix vice president Matthew Thunell said, "We want to have our version of Star Wars or our version of Harry Potter, and we're working very hard to build that." Thunell, though, urged caution: "But those are not built overnight."

