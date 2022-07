Dozens of Home Office staff have been diverted to man a helpline for MPs as enquiries about constituents’ passport delays soar, it has emerged. Ministers have been accused of “failing to plan ahead” after the government revealed that 25 members of non-frontline HM Passport staff have been trained to work on the Home Office’s MP enquiry line, with an average of 15 staff now on the phones each day.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO