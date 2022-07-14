ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Dreaming of Dior, a charwoman follows her bliss in 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'

By Bob Mondello
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQsZa_0gfFUIap00
"You have the proportions of a model," the fitter tells cleaning lady Ada Harris (Lesley Manville). Her reply: "Model railway, more like." Dávid Lukács / Focus Features
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Ggfy_0gfFUIap00

Last week, while Chris Hemsworth's Thor was smashing up eternity, I retreated to a quieter cineplex auditorium to soak up the period pleasures of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

The year is 1957 in a bustling, overcast London, where cleaning lady Ada Harris (Lesley Manville, ever chipper and commonsensical) is all about brightening everyone else's day, even as folks barely notice her.

She makes their apartments sparkle, lifts their spirits, and heads for the Legion hall with her pal Vi (Ellen Thomas), trying her best not to wonder why her beloved husband Eddie never returned from World War II. Deep inside, Ada knows he's not coming back, but for almost eight years she's allowed herself to dream of little else.

Until one day, in the wardrobe of a client, she spies a Christian Dior gown, and acquires a new dream. The client, who is always late paying Ada, confides that the gown cost 500 pounds, and though Ada is shocked (that would be roughly $15,000 today), she's also thrilled at a beauty in fabric and workmanship she's never experienced before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbc2j_0gfFUIap00

A "frock" suddenly within reach

When the war department belatedly gets in touch to say it's found her husband's crashed plane in Poland and owes her years of war widow's pension, Ada figures Eddie's sent her a message.

So, expecting she can simply pick up a "frock" as she might at Woolworth's, she heads off to Paris. She arrives at the House of Dior on the day its 10th-anniversary collection is being shown to clients, unaware she needs to be a client and have an invitation.

The salon's brusque gatekeeper, Madame Colbert (Isabelle Huppert, all presumptuous formality) is in the process of turning Ada away, when along comes a wealthy widower (Lambert Wilson, as dapper as any Prince Charming), who has a spare ticket and invites her to join him as his guest.

A storybook tale

"Fairy tales can come true," as a popular song of that era had it, "if you're young at heart," and Ada is certainly that. She's also down-to-earth enough to win over the behind-the-scenes folks who make the Dior dresses.

Ada befriends a young model (Alba Baptista) with a tiny act of kindness, even as her commonsensical advice strikes chords with a Dior accountant (Lucas Bravo) who is sweet on the model. And if Huppert's Madame Colbert can't be won over by Ada's working-class charm, well, what's a fairy tale without a witch.

In Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson's very different film centered on haute couture, it was Manville who played a character of this witchy stripe – the tightly wound, elitist sister to Daniel Day Lewis' designer — so it's neat symmetry that she should be the one to poke holes here in the Dior salon's fabric of class prejudice.

Director Anthony Fabian surrounds his star with period Christian Dior gowns re-created by Cruella designer Jenny Beavan. He sends Ada swanning through fittings, then to a white-on-white sewing room where a splash of scarlet ribbon all but sets the frame vibrating. Also, out into the streets of a 1957 Paris that is — appropriately, considering Mrs. Harris' impulse to tidy things up — experiencing a citywide garbage strike.

Count on Ada in a pinch. She'll help clean up labor issues, a budding romance, even financial troubles at the salon itself, all on the way to a storybook conclusion that seems to take pride in being tied up neatly, with nary a missed stitch, and with a lovely bow.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Earwig’ Review: A Slow, Squirm-Inducing Exercise in Surrealism

From its opening shot — a close-up of the nautilus-like curl of a human ear — Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s “Earwig” sets out to unsettle, slowly burrowing its way into our brains by any orifice it can. Not quite a horror film, this sometimes freaky, often frustrating third feature from the French art-house director of twisted socialization tales “Innocence” and “Evolution” (better known in some quarters as the producer and partner of Gaspar Noé) is light on dialogue and therefore, largely lacking in explanations for the haunting ideas in store.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Three things with Miriam Margolyes: ‘Marlene Dietrich signed my autograph book and kissed me’

Miriam Margolyes surely has one of the film industry’s most delightful speaking voices. It’s an accent so quintessentially British that the actor has admitted to occasionally trying to obscure it to sound less posh. But despite that distinctive Oxford timbre – and her near-lifelong residence in the UK – Margolyes has been an Australian citizen for almost 10 years now.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Thomas
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
Person
Alba Baptista
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Lambert Wilson
Person
Lesley Manville
Person
Isabelle Huppert
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Bliss#Woolworth
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
mansionglobal.com

Hollywood Legend Tallulah Bankhead’s New York Country Estate

Hollywood Legend Tallulah Bankhead’s New York Country Estate. Windows, the one-time upstate New York country estate of Hollywood legend Tallulah Bankhead, was where she let down her hair—and took off her clothes when entertaining guests at her wild, all-night parties. “The wooden signs along the long driveway that...
REAL ESTATE
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Yardbarker

The best Jack Nicholson roles of all time

The versatility that Jack Nicholson has shown during his legendary acting career has been one of the highlights of his entertainment legacy. Sometimes, he can be a little scary; other times, his underrated wit leads the way. Regardless, no male actor has received more Academy Award nominations than Nicholson's 12.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Prom 2: Sinfonia of London/Wilson review – an incisive and exciting celebration of British music

Originally founded as a recording orchestra, John Wilson’s Sinfonia of London, its players hand-picked from orchestras and chamber ensembles from the UK and abroad, made its live debut at last year’s Proms with a carefully considered, albeit sensational programme about the decline and fall of imperial Vienna. The repertory for this year’s visit – the start, one hopes, of regular annual appearances – could not have been more different: British music, familiar or otherwise, was the focus of a concert bookended by Vaughan Williams’s Tallis Fantasia and Elgar’s Enigma Variations, and including music by William Walton, Arnold Bax and Huw Watkins.
MUSIC
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
111K+
Followers
10K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy