Health department seeking participants for lifestyle project

The Pitt County Health Department is partnering with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to recruit adults interested in improving eating habits and increasing their physical activity. Participants will earn a small stipend in the process.

The entities are recruiting adults ages 18-80 years to participate in a 10-month Med-South nutrition and physical activity program, according to a health department news release.

The Med-South Lifestyle Program adopts a Mediterranean dietary pattern for the Southeastern United States population, according to the UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention.

The Mediterranean diet has long been associated with reduced risk for many chronic diseases. The plan also is consistent with the latest guidelines from the American Diabetes Association and U.S. Department of Agriculture Dietary Guidelines.

The program also includes support for increased physical activity.

Selected individuals will receive $120 during the 10-month period for answering study questions by phone. Forty dollars will be given at the start, $40 at the four-month visit, and $40 at the final 10-month visit.

Participants will receive four monthly visits with a health counselor, two in person and two by phone, three phone check-ins, and two brief phone check-ins during the last six months. Participants will also be provided with a personal program manual and cookbook.

This project is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Call 902-2388 for more information about the Med-South Program.